XM Secures CMA License, Strengthening Its Regulatory Footprint in Kenya

LIMASSOL, Cyprus, Feb. 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Globally renowned broker XM , with over 15 million clients worldwide, has officially obtained a license from the Capital Markets Authority (CMA) of Kenya. This achievement marks a significant milestone in XM's strategic expansion across Africa and reinforces its commitment to providing a secure and regulated trading environment for local investors.

The granting of the CMA license reflects XM's dedication to operating under the highest regulatory standards. By aligning with Kenya's robust financial framework, XM aims to build long-term trust and offer Kenyan traders a transparent, client-first experience backed by local oversight.

"Kenya represents a dynamic and rapidly growing financial market, and receiving authorization from the CMA is a testament to our commitment to regulatory excellence and market leadership," said Menelaos Menelaou, co-Chief Executive Officer of XM. "We are proud to enhance our presence in Kenya, providing local traders with direct access to our world-class ecosystem of products and award-winning services under a robust, locally recognized regulatory framework."

The new license allows XM to deepen its presence in the region, offering traders in Kenya direct access to its established global ecosystem of over 1,400 products, comprehensive educational resources, and world-class support. The authorization ensures that all operations within the country adhere to the strict compliance and investor protection standards set by the Authority.

Through its dedicated website, www.xm.ke , Kenyan clients can now enjoy a seamless onboarding process and benefit from superior trading conditions, including fast execution, stable leverage, year-round bonuses, and a wide array of products and trading tools designed to help them trade with confidence.

Traders of all levels are welcome to join XM and open an account in minutes.

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 15 million clients, from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 15 years of serving clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments across all devices. The award-winning broker is known for its wide range of products, excellent support, and outstanding education.

Risk Warning: Online Forex/CFDs are complex instruments and come with a high risk of losing money rapidly due to leverage. Retail investor accounts lose money when trading Derivatives with this provider. You should consider whether you understand how CFDs work and whether you can afford to take the high risk of losing your money. Please consider XM's Risk Disclosure.

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM's EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, please visit the XM website.

