LIMASSOL, Cyprus, April 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- April 2026 – For a full month in spring, verified XM traders globally will be rewarded for their trading activity with extra money.

Following a series of successful cashback promotions in 2025, leading broker XM has launched a new cashback promotion that pays clients for their trades. In spring 2026, it amps up its offering, rewarding active traders up to $7 back for every lot traded and giving them the option to unlock an unlimited amount of cash.

XM Launches Unlimited Cashback Promo Rewarding Traders in 2026

For a limited time, from 7 April to 7 May 2026, verified XM traders globally can increase their cashback earnings per lot as they trade popular markets. Designed to boost client engagement and introduce XM's award-winning products to a wider audience, the event rewards consistent trading activity. Traders can start earning cashback as soon as they hit 3 lots on chosen markets, including selective markets that are open 7 days a week.

After the successful $52,000 deposit bonus campaign earlier this year, this is XM's third promotion for 2026. At a time of increased market volatility and uncertainty, XM leadership is keen to provide more routes to the global markets with stable conditions, exciting promotions, and trading education.

"We want our traders to feel the tangible value of their partnership with us. By making this cashback unlimited and withdrawable, we're giving our clients real incentives and opportunities to get involved in the global markets in meaningful ways." says co-CEO Menelaos Menalaou.

Aiming towards a new industry benchmark for transparency, XM is ensuring that all cashback earned is fully withdrawable and not restricted to trading-only credits.

Those who would like to participate can simply open an account with XM, register for the promotion, and start trading to collect the cashback.

#XMUnlimitedCashback

About XM

XM is an internationally established trading and investment firm, with over 20 million clients, from over 190 countries. Armed with multiple international licenses, XM offers competitive services for retail traders, investors, and affiliates.

With over 15 years of serving clients, XM has proven to be fair, trustworthy, and dependable. Traders can access over 1,400 instruments across all devices. The award-winning broker is known for its wide range of products, excellent support, and outstanding education.

Risk Warning: Trading involves significant risks and may result in the loss of the invested capital. T&Cs apply

Disclaimer: Promotions and bonuses are not available for accounts registered under XM's EU-based entity. Specific regions may be excluded. The XM Group operates globally under various entities, so products, services, and features listed here vary between XM entities. For further information, users can visit the XM website.

Contact

XM Group

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SOURCE XM