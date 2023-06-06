XOi and DST partner to elevate field service solutions

Leading field service technology providers integrate artificial intelligence with groundbreaking data and ultrasound diagnostics to deliver unprecedented opportunity to contractors

NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, announces a partnership with Discovery Sound Technology (DST), a patented, data-driven diagnostic and analytics platform.

The partnership integrates DST's comprehensive ultrasound-based diagnostic reporting capabilities with XOi's first-of-its-kind field service technology, helping contractors drive revenue and growth with powerful, AI-based visual documentation.

"We are excited about the partnership with XOi and the benefits of working together to deliver unprecedented information to the technician and their customers," said Brett Shaw, president and CEO of DST. "The results can help service organizations build lasting end user relationships by eliminating surprise failures, extending equipment life and lowering overall costs."

The integration allows field techs to directly input DST reports into XOi. XOi's powerful artificial intelligence and an industry-leading knowledge base leverage DST's unique diagnostic data to generate visual content driving preventive maintenance revenue and repair and replacement services. Together, XOi and DST empower techs to elevate transparency, trust and customer experience.

"By integrating with DST's ultrasound diagnostic technology, technicians have a seamless single app experience making it easier to share vital service information with their customers," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "We are thrilled to offer an innovative solution that enables contractors to stand out from the crowd and gain a significant advantage in their market. It's an exciting opportunity to make a meaningful impact and establish lasting connections with their customers."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams a suite of premium tools for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls.

About Discovery Sound Technology (DST)

Discovery Sound Technology (DST)'s mission is to deliver solutions that transform predictive and planned maintenance by offering patented diagnostic technology that redefines how ultrasound is gathered and utilized. DST's easy to use, self-calibrating ultrasound diagnostic system empowers technicians with real-time information to predict equipment failure, extend equipment life and lower total costs. DST's technology is complimentary to any planned maintenance program to validate equipment in good health or reveal problems that are undetectable with other methods. DST is exceptional at leak detection and identifying electrical issues before they become expensive problems. DST's ultrasound diagnostic platform can be used on mechanical, electrical, hydraulic and pneumatic systems. Our DSTAPP provides customizable tasking sheets with the ability to add visual documentation (photos and videos) into one comprehensive report. Visit discoverdst.com .

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, is powering a world in which people and equipment are connected, decisions are transparent, and quality outcomes are predictable. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and operational insight dashboards leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

