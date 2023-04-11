XOi and Mr. Electric® collaborate to enhance service performance and customer experience

The leading provider of digital enablement solutions for field service professionals drives increased transparency and revenue for the Neighborly® electrical service brand

NASHVILLE, Tenn., April 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, announces a new collaboration with Mr. Electric® , a Neighborly® company.

Mr. Electric franchise owners provide consistent, superior electrical installation and repair services to residential and commercial customers worldwide. XOi's advanced digital field service solutions empower Mr. Electric service professionals to drive revenue through enhanced performance, transparency and customer experience.

"Mr. Electric franchise owners and service professionals are able to deliver a powerful level of quality and service to our customers with XOi's data-powered enablement solution," said Joel Worthington, president of Mr. Electric. "XOi's technology allows us to provide visual capabilities, streamline efficiency, and enable proactive equipment repair and replacement decision-making."

The collaboration equips Mr. Electric service professionals with XOi's suite of premium digital tools for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including comprehensive data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and automated on-the-job communication. With XOi, Mr. Electric service professionals create compelling and visually rich content on every job that highlights the expertise and integrity of the company and its team members.

"XOi helps Mr. Electric franchise owners and their service professionals to boost productivity and quickly and effectively translate their results visually for customers," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "The striking visual representation they can share on each job is critical for building trust with customers and positioning Mr. Electric as an employer of choice around the world and in each franchise market."

For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About Mr. Electric®

Mr. Electric® is part of Neighborly®, the world's largest home services company with more than 30 brands and 5,000 franchises collectively serving 12 million+ customers in six countries, focused on repairing, maintaining and enhancing homes and businesses.

For more information about Mr. Electric®, visit MrElectric.com . Neighborly® home service brands can be found at Neighborly.com and through the Neighborly App.

About XOi

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first smart technology for commercial and residential field service companies, is powering a world in which people and equipment are connected, decisions are transparent, and quality outcomes are predictable. Developed to meet the unique challenges of an industry traditionally underserved by technology, XOi equips field service professionals with groundbreaking technician-enablement tools, including remote support, visual documentation, immediate on-the-job insights and training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and operational insight dashboards leveraging data from current and historical projects. With a demonstrated commitment to the hard-working men and women in the field service industries, XOi delivers innovative artificial intelligence-based solutions that empower field service teams to drive productivity, elevate customer experience and help close the skilled labor gap. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Heather Ripley

Ripley PR

(865) 977-1973

[email protected]

SOURCE XOi