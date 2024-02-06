XOi names Ethan Halliwell CFO to support ongoing growth and transformation of skilled trades

Seasoned SaaS executive brings experience and insights to new leadership role, positioning top field service technology provider to continue enhancing opportunities for technicians and business owners

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XOi , a leading provider of technician-focused technology solutions, has selected Ethan Halliwell as the company's new chief financial officer.

In his new role, Halliwell, an experienced SaaS executive who has spent his career modernizing finance operations and building businesses for rapid, scalable growth, will lead XOi's financial operations as it continues to grow and transform the digital landscape for skilled trades industries.

"XOi's commitment to innovation in the essential skilled trades is driving tremendous growth and opportunity," Halliwell said. "Our unique digital platform empowers the hard-working men and women in the field service industries with the solutions they need on the job and enhances productivity and revenue for contractors. I'm proud to be in a position to help XOi continue to grow, maximizing opportunities for trades people and business owners as their industry evolves."

Before joining XOi, Halliwell served as CFO at BlueConic and ServiceChannel. At BlueConic, he helped streamline back-office operations and build out the FP&A function immediately following a majority investment from a global private equity leader. During his time at ServiceChannel, the company's annual recurring revenue increased from $12 million in 2014 to over $100 million in 2021.

"Ethan brings a wealth of experience and insights as we continue to navigate the evolution of our industry," said Aaron Salow, founder and CEO of XOi. "He's playing an integral role in our continued success, and his financial leadership and expertise will help drive XOi's strategy as we grow and continue to deliver unmatched innovation and value to our customers and partners."

XOi provides field service contractors and their teams the premier tool for managing and leveraging data from current jobs as well as historical projects, including powerful data collection, virtual support and mentoring, and real, actionable insights. XOi users report, on average, a 20% reduction in the amount of time it takes to complete tasks, an additional $1.4 million in new replacement and preventive maintenance contract revenue, and a 40% reduction in second truck rolls. For more information about XOi, visit https://xoi.io .

About XOi Technologies

XOi, the leading provider of technician-first technology for commercial and residential field service companies, arms the field service industry with a digital tool that connects people to equipment. XOi technology is the hub in which every part of the job—from the field to the office—connects to facilitate a transparent experience for the OEM, contractor, technician, and customer. XOi provides remote support, visual documentation, training resources, asset and team management functions, a comprehensive knowledge base, and immediate revenue-producing insights leveraging data from current and historical projects. Beyond this tool that manages efficiency, consistency, and communication, XOi's goal is to create future-focused technology that modernizes the field service industry as a whole, and helps to overcome the issues that threaten the livelihoods of the hard-working people in the trades. For more information about XOi, visit xoi.io .

