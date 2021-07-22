Xojo Adds General Improvements To Cross-Platform Software Development Environment

Application development with Xojo is easy and straight-forward since the user interface can be built with drag and drop from the library of native controls. The Xojo programming language itself is intuitive and powerful. Because of its ease-of-use as well as power under the hood, Xojo is the ideal development environment for citizen developers, professional developers, hobbyists and students. It's the result of more than 20 years of development and Xojo itself is made with the current release of Xojo.

Xojo 2021 Release 2 includes many improvements, such as:

PDFDocument support for iOS

Xojo Cloud Remote Notification support for iOS notifications

Enumeration Editor now supports binary enumerations

ColorGroups supported for desktop and web projects

Improved version control support

Rotate, Translate, Scale are now supported for PDF documents

Code Editor improvements, including IDE line number settings, better row highlighting and improved drawing and performance

IDE layout improvements on Linux

Over 175 bug fixes

"Our primary focus for this release was improved reliability," commented Xojo Founder and CEO, Geoff Perlman. "For example, in the past, those using version control would find that Xojo often marked things changed that had not changed, making it difficult to later find where changes had actually been made. Xojo 2021 Release 2 adds dramatic improvements to version control, making it much more accurate and reliable."

"Additionally, Xojo Cloud now offers iOS remote notifications," continued Perlman. "Setting up the ability to have remote notifications is traditionally an extremely complicated process that Xojo Cloud makes nearly effortless. iOS developers can now do everything they need to easily send notifications to users."

"The Xojo community continues to grow and diversify," added Dana Brown, Xojo, Inc.'s Director of Sales and Marketing. "During the COVID-19 pandemic we've seen a rise in the number of people starting their programming journey with Xojo and we've also welcomed a lot of people returning to Xojo - either to modernize older projects or to boost their skills for new careers. Fortunately, Xojo is great for developers of all kinds. Xojo 2021r2 focuses on important reliability improvements and features that benefit everyone, such as an improved and more user-friendly code editor."

Xojo 2021 Release 2 User Reviews

"While everyone loves new toys to play with, I think the community appreciates a bug fix release," commented Christian Schmitz of MonkeyBread Software. "The version tracking improvements and IDE refinements are particularly noteworthy in 2021r2."

"I love, Love, LOVE that fact that changing code in one file no longer modifies 37 (or more) files," commented Bob Keeney, a longtime Xojo user. "This one bug fix alone would make me recommend this version to everyone using version/source control."

"I've been using this release for 2.5 months already and I just don't want to go back to using anything earlier," commented Greg O'Lone, a Senior Engineer at Xojo, Inc. and longtime user of Xojo.

Availability

Pricing begins at $99 for building a single desktop platform. Building cross-platform Desktop, iOS or Web applications is $299. Xojo Pro and Pro Plus are available from $699 and up, offering increased support and resources for professional developers.

Xojo 2021 Release 2 is available at https://www.xojo.com/download. Xojo is free to use for learning and development. For information on pricing and licensing options, please visit https://www.xojo.com/store.

