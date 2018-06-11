Xometry Finds Scalable Solution for Custom Manufacturing with Infor

Founded in 2014, Xometry developed a software platform to enable product designers and engineers to upload 3D files and receive instant prices, expected lead times and manufacturability feedback across a wide range of manufacturing technologies. Xometry then utilizes a network of 1,100 small and medium manufacturers to produce and deliver the needed parts. The manufacturers receive notifications about jobs that fit their capabilities, and they are able to accept the work. It's like a match service for product designers and custom manufacturers.

Over the last year, Xometry has experienced rapid growth, as the new concept has proven useful to the manufacturers using the service. The network of 100 manufactures has grown to over 1,100 – serving over 10,000 customers seeking suppliers, including BMW and General Electric. As the company attempted to cope with the rapid growth, Xometry realized it needed to invest in a third-party solution that could help them more efficiently scale and manage a large amount of small orders.

"We needed a solution that worked with our proprietary software to help keep up with orders and customer requests, taking the needs of small job shop requirements and scaling through technology," says Peter Goguen, Executive Vice President of Xometry. "The Infor solution should allow us to build upon our business and is the best-suited to meet the current requirements of our internal operations. With Cloudsuite Industrial we expect to be better able to focus on growth, which can allow us to add significant transactional volume in existing manufacturing technologies and more easily support the addition of future Xometry technology offerings."

The Infor Cloudsuite Industrial Solution offers Xometry an end-to-end solution for greater network visibility. It also provides more modern functionality, like contextual analytics and collaboration tools designed to help with customer service.

"We are very pleased to help Xometry manage their internal operations so they can focus on their growth and customers," says Nick Castellina, Industry and Solution Strategy Director at Infor. "Cloudsuite Industrial's capabilities can be used to help Xometry shorten cycle times and more easily manage product configurations for advanced functionality. Backed by decades of practical applications, CloudSuite Industrial is designed to help bring more modern technology to use, which can help Xometry streamline their processes and improve efficiency, giving the workforce more time to engage with customers and innovation. Xometry is dedicated to keeping more manufacturing in America by providing an innovative way for customers to more easily work with facilities across the country, and we are excited for the opportunity to work with them."

