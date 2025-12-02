Xona and spotit Partner to Deliver Secure Access for Critical Infrastructure Across Europe

Strategic MSSP partnership enables frictionless, policy-enforced access to OT, ICS, and CPS environments, without compromising cybersecurity or compliance

MELLE, Belgium and HANOVER, Md., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Xona , the pioneer in secure access for critical infrastructure, today announced a new partnership with spotit , Belgium's leading independent managed security services provider (MSSP), to deliver secure, effortless, and reliable access to operational technology (OT) and industrial control systems (ICS) across Europe.

Spotit will now offer the Xona Platform as part of its Zero Trust and OT/IoT security portfolio, enabling enterprise and industrial customers to manage secure third-party and remote access without increasing cyber risk. The partnership is designed to help critical infrastructure organizations address growing security, compliance, and operational challenges by delivering managed secure access-as-a-service, tailored for OT and cyber-physical environments.

"Spotit is committed to helping customers achieve secure and resilient operations in an increasingly connected world," said Erik De Nert, Head of spotit OT. "Xona's purpose- built secure access platform aligns perfectly with our managed service model, allowing us to deliver rapid, policy-controlled, and auditable access to the most sensitive systems, while reducing complexity and risk for our customers."

Through the partnership, spotit will offer Xona's browser-based secure access platform including the Xona Gateway and Centralizer as a managed or co-managed solution across critical sectors including energy, manufacturing, pharmaceuticals, chemicals, transportation, and utilities. The platform enables secure connections to OT systems without exposing critical systems to insecure user endpoints, deploying client software, or altering existing network architecture. Spotit will also integrate Xona into its managed identity and Zero Trust architectures, delivering full lifecycle governance for remote users, third-party vendors, and privileged access roles.

In particular, the partnership helps critical infrastructure operators meet stringent cybersecurity and access control requirements under frameworks such as the European NIS2 Directive , by enabling role- and time-based access enforcement, full session auditability, and operational visibility without adding complexity to existing systems.

"Spotit is a proven cybersecurity leader trusted by organizations operating Europe's most essential infrastructure," said Roark Pollock, Chief Marketing Officer at Xona. "Their expertise in managing secure networks and delivering Zero Trust services makes them a perfect partner to bring Xona to customers across the region. Together, we are enabling safe digital transformation for critical infrastructure, without compromising security, compliance, or user experience."

The partnership is now active, with the Xona Platform available as an integrated component of spotit led secure access and Zero Trust transformation initiatives across critical infrastructure environments.

To learn more, contact spotit today to schedule a demo of the Xona Platform and see how secure remote access can be delivered effortlessly and compliantly.

About Xona

Xona's mission is to empower the heroes protecting the critical infrastructure (CI) our communities rely on every day. Xona delivers the first secure access for critical infrastructure platform, purpose-built to secure, control, and govern access to the world's most critical systems. Trusted by CI organizations in more than 40 countries, the Xona Platform replaces vulnerable legacy access tools like VPNs and jump servers. It delivers complete user access control, protects critical systems from insecure user endpoints, and ensures compliance with global security mandates, simplifying governance and strengthening operational security. Learn more at www.xonasystems.com .

About spotit

Spotit builds and manages cybersecurity and network strategies for companies. Thanks to strong focus and in-depth expertise, spotit has grown into the largest independent Managed Security Services Provider in Belgium. Today, 100+ experts provide high-quality services to more than 175 companies. Learn more at https://www.spotit.be/en/ .

