Xona Expands Business Footprint into Australia, New Zealand, and Southeast Asia to Secure Region's Operational Access to Critical Infrastructure

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xona Systems , a leading provider of secure access solutions for critical infrastructure and operational technology (OT) environments, today announced its strategic expansion into Asia Pacific (APAC). Xona will provide its full range of products and services to meet the region's growing demand for cybersecurity solutions tailored to critical infrastructure.

"With the ongoing digital transformation across industries such as oil and gas, energy and utilities, and manufacturing, the need for secure access management has never been more in demand," said Paul Wood, General Manager of EMEA & APAC at Xona Systems. "With this expansion, organizations throughout the region now have access to our secure access platform that is specifically designed for critical infrastructure environments by enabling secure connections to critical OT, IT, and cloud systems while minimizing the attack surface of these critical systems. Our solutions and services will provide unmatched protection for customers across the territory."

The Xona APAC team is now serving and supporting customers and potential customers in Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, and others. With Xona's secure access platform, organizations can quickly and securely access critical systems anytime, anywhere through frictionless user access that is purpose-built for critical infrastructure systems. Xona's platform relies on hardened components, protocol isolation, and encrypted display to securely access any industrial system or application. This ensures business continuity and work-from-anywhere flexibility on demand. Cost-effective and deployed within minutes, Xona provides organizations with many key benefits, including compliance, no need for plug-ins, agents, or clients, and seamless authentication with legacy multi-factor authentication (MFA) solutions.

Highlights of Xona's strategic expansions in APAC include:

New customers: Key customers across EMEA and initial customers in APAC are helping fund new go-to-market initiatives and sales, support, and channel growth in the specific APAC regions.





New partnerships: New strategic technology and channel partnerships are expanding Xona's sales and marketing reach within the region helping the company accelerate its business as Xona continues to focus on a channel driven growth strategy.





Local teams and support: Sales, engineering, marketing, and customer success resources in the APAC region are focusing on building greater market momentum, marketing programs and campaigns, and increasing customer awareness.





Sales, engineering, marketing, and customer success resources in the APAC region are focusing on building greater market momentum, marketing programs and campaigns, and increasing customer awareness. Secure access platform: Recent secure access platform enhancements such as the Xona centralized manager, are helping customers simplify secure access to their critical infrastructure and systems, reduce the risks to those critical systems, and improve their audit, compliance, and governance around their secure access program.

"Critical infrastructure protection from cyber-attacks, ransomware, and nation-states is an increasing concern for organizations across Australia, New Zealand, and the broader Asian market," said Bill Moore, CEO and Founder at Xona. "Operational disruptions and downtime are simply not acceptable to critical infrastructure businesses. Xona is working to drive an important movement in the market around secure access management, helping organizations provide access to critical resources without exposing those resources to insecure user endpoints - dramatically reducing the risk exposure of the business."

To learn more about Xona, visit https://www.xonasystems.com/ .

. Xona CEO and Founder, Bill Moore will be presenting this week at the Nozomi Cybersecurity Summit 2024, in Tokyo, Japan .

