Xona Expands Federal Government Go-to-Market Investments

Cybersecurity leader deepens its commitment to provide government entities with Zero Trust secure access for OT, critical infrastructure, and the tactical edge

ANNAPOLIS, Md., Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xona , developer of the industry's leading zero-trust secure access platform for industrial operations, critical infrastructure, and the tactical edge, announced today its continued expansion in the public sector with a strategic focus on the federal government to deliver critical cyber capabilities and enhance public safety.

"Our mission is to ensure that every organization is protected from cyber threats by providing zero trust secure access for critical assets," said David Chung, General Manager, Americas, Xona. "We have achieved rapid growth with our relentless focus on innovation and customer success in key industries such as energy, oil and gas, and manufacturing. Continuing to strengthen our position within the federal government is a natural step as we double down on our key capabilities to reduce risks, reduce complexity, prevent disruptions in important day-to-day operations, and improve public safety."

From navy vessels at sea to remote military locations and deep inside the Pentagon, federal government operations depend on industrial control systems (ICS) to command geographically dispersed assets and localized processes. The Xona secure access platform enables government entities to quickly and securely access critical systems anytime, anywhere by combining modern multi-factor authentication (MFA), granular system authorization, protocol isolation, encrypted browser-based sessions, and session logging and recording. Purpose-built for compliance, Xona is mapped to key regulatory compliance frameworks, including NIST, NERC CIP, and ISA/IEC, to protect sensitive data, improve security posture, and maintain trust.

Key Xona highlights:

New customers: Key large federal government projects are helping fund increased go-to-market investments heading into Q4 2024 and 2025.

Key large federal government projects are helping fund increased go-to-market investments heading into Q4 2024 and 2025. New partnerships: Several new strategic partnerships are expanding Xona's sales and marketing exposure and reach in federal government projects and agencies helping the company generate even more business.

Several new strategic partnerships are expanding Xona's sales and marketing exposure and reach in federal government projects and agencies helping the company generate even more business. Sales and marketing: Expanded dedicated sales resources for the Xona North American sales team are focusing on federal government contracts and increased marketing investments are driving greater awareness.

Expanded dedicated sales resources for the Xona North American sales team are focusing on federal government contracts and increased marketing investments are driving greater awareness. Secure access platform: Recent secure access product enhancements such as the Xona centralized manager, are helping customers simplify secure access to their critical assets and tactical edge, reduce the risks to those critical systems, and improve their audit, compliance, and governance around their secure access program.

"Cyber attacks on critical infrastructure are increasing, and the federal government, like other operational enterprises, is challenged with growing attack surfaces posed by distributed and remote work environments," said Dan Schneider, VP of Cyber Security Sales, Thundercat Technology. The consequences of a cyber attack on government assets and systems can be profound, as they can lead to the disruption of essential services and pose harm to the nation's critical functions. Xona is changing the way organizations protect themselves by solving access and liability problems through zero-trust secure access and protecting these critical assets from insecure transient endpoints."

Resources

Visit Booth #5 at ATARC's Federal Zero Trust Summit for more information about Xona and its features.

for more information about Xona and its features. To learn more about Xona, visit https://www.xonasystems.com/

About Xona

Xona provides the industry's leading zero-trust user access platform for Industrial Operations. Xona's mission is to enable your organization's workforce of employees, contractors, consultants, vendors and part-time workers to be more productive and more secure while reducing your operational costs. Xona seamlessly and securely enables secure adaptive access to your most critical systems and applications while also reducing operational and cyber risks and increasing operational efficiency. Learn more by visiting https://www.xonasystems.com/ .

Media Contact:

Danielle Ostrovsky

Hi-TouchPR

410-302-9459

[email protected]

SOURCE XONA