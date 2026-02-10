Xona Strengthens Go-to-Market Leadership Team to Support Global Growth

Experienced revenue, partner, and customer success leaders join as demand for secure access in critical infrastructure accelerates

HANOVER, Md., Feb. 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xona , the pioneer in secure access for critical infrastructure, today announced key additions to its go-to-market leadership team, reinforcing its ability to scale global growth as demand accelerates. The company announced the appointment of John Chiappetta as Chief Revenue Officer, joined by Robert Moseley as Vice President of Worldwide Alliance Partner and Channel Sales and Ryan Edmunds as Director of Customer Success. These strategic hires reflect Xona's commitment to strengthening its global presence and supporting a growing customer base.

Together, the expanded leadership team brings deep experience across revenue execution, partner ecosystems, and customer success in cybersecurity and industrial environments. These leadership additions position Xona to scale its global go-to-market operations with greater consistency across direct sales, partners, and customer engagement as demand continues to grow.

"Critical infrastructure operators are under intense scrutiny as threats increase and regulations tighten, while the operational realities of these environments remain unchanged," said Bill Moore, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Xona Systems. "As adoption of Xona continues to grow globally, it is essential that we invest in experienced leaders who know how to scale go-to-market organizations responsibly. John has demonstrated a strong ability to build high-performing teams in complex security markets, and with Robert and Ryan joining the organization, we are further strengthening our ability to support customers and partners worldwide."

"Xona is solving a real and urgent problem for organizations operating some of the most complex and regulated environments in the world," said John Chiappetta, Chief Revenue Officer at Xona. "As adoption accelerates, our focus is on building a go-to-market organization that can scale without losing discipline and supports customers and partners globally. With the addition of experienced leaders across partners and customer success, we are strengthening the foundation needed to support long-term growth while staying grounded in operational reality."

Chiappetta serves as Chief Revenue Officer, with responsibility for global sales execution and revenue operations. He joined Xona in the summer of 2025 and was recently promoted in recognition of his impact and achievements as the company scaled its commercial operations. Known as a builder, Chiappetta brings deep expertise in secure access and zero trust solutions for regulated and operationally complex environments. Prior to Xona, he held senior sales leadership roles at Agilicus and earlier worked across building out the go-to-market teams across various advanced and emerging technology sectors.

As Vice President of Worldwide Alliance Partner and Channel Sales, Moseley leads Xona's global partner strategy, including value-added resellers, distribution, global systems integrators, cloud marketplaces, and technology alliances. He brings more than two decades of experience building and scaling partner ecosystems across cybersecurity, cloud, and industrial technology markets. Prior to joining Xona, Moseley held senior channel and alliance leadership roles at Cyolo, Dragos, ActiveFence, Microsoft, CyberX, Fortinet, Radware, and F5 Networks, where he helped drive revenue growth through strategic partnerships.

Edmunds was appointed Director of Customer Success and focuses on customer retention, expansion, and long-term value realization. He brings extensive experience leading customer success organizations in cybersecurity and SaaS environments, most recently at Darktrace, where he supported global customers across multiple roles spanning account management, customer success leadership, and revenue engagement. At Xona, Edmunds works closely with customers to ensure successful deployments, ongoing adoption, and measurable outcomes across critical infrastructure environments.

Xona continues to see growing adoption among organizations responsible for securing operational technology and critical infrastructure systems across energy, utilities, manufacturing, and maritime sectors. The company's platform is deployed in more than 40 countries and is trusted by operators and security teams seeking secure remote access that aligns with real-world operational conditions and regulatory expectations.

Xona is a secure access platform built specifically for operational technology and critical infrastructure environments. Designed to address the limitations of legacy VPNs and jump servers, Xona provides centralized governance, resilient access in degraded network conditions, and audit-ready visibility without disrupting operations. Deployed across more than 40 countries in energy, utilities, manufacturing, and maritime sectors, Xona helps organizations protect critical systems while meeting compliance requirements, including NERC CIP, IEC 62443, and TSA SD2. Xona is headquartered in Hanover, Maryland. Learn more at www.xonasystems.com .

