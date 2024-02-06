Xoriant joins the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to amplify value through comprehensive ServiceNow integration and ITSM

News provided by

Xoriant

06 Feb, 2024, 10:00 ET

With this partnership, Xoriant advances its pioneering professional and engineering expertise to drive enterprise success through the Now Platform.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to help organizations capitalize on ServiceNow's capabilities and master integration, deployments, and seamless adoption to deliver customer satisfaction. The partnership enables Xoriant to utilize their industry expertise and deep implementation knowledge to help customers accelerate digital transformation through the Now Platform.

The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

Xoriant's team of highly skilled ServiceNow experts will extend the company's core competencies in integration support and engineering services. As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Xoriant remains committed to offering solutions that empower digital operations and drive robust development of enterprise apps while reclaiming business processes from adoption and integration bottlenecks.

"We are pleased to be exemplifying ServiceNow's groundbreaking capabilities through this partnership. Our combined expertise will be focused on leading the efficient deployment of the Now Platform and its potent solutions to drive transformation right from integration to management, with an emphasis on realizing client vision," said Srikara Rao, Senior Vice President Cloud & Infrastructure, Xoriant. 

"As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Xoriant's expertise in product engineering, cloud management, and consulting services is essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets," said Michael Khoury, Senior Director Partner Programs, ServiceNow. "We are thrilled to partner with Xoriant to deliver a seamless experience to solve some of our customers' biggest digital transformation challenges."

Consulting and Implementation partners leverage industry or domain expertise to guide customers on how to introduce and utilize ServiceNow solutions to help their businesses grow and succeed. Partners use ServiceNow resources to influence deals, track technology deployments, and drive adoption of new solutions.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Sunnyvale, CA headquartered digital engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From tech startups to Fortune 100 enterprises, we enable innovation, accelerate time to market, and ensure client competitiveness across industries.

Across all our focus areas—digital engineering, cloud, data and AI and Security—every solution we develop benefits from our software engineering DNA and culture of innovation. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving critical client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

Contact Information
Ritu Rungta,
[email protected]   

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/449859/PRNE_Xoriant_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Xoriant

Also from this source

Xoriant Achieves Select Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

Xoriant Achieves Select Tier Partner Status with Snowflake

Xoriant, (a ChrysCapital company), a Sunnyvale headquartered prominent digital engineering services company today announced it has achieved Select...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Computer Software

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.