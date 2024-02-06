Xoriant joins the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to amplify value through comprehensive ServiceNow integration and ITSM

With this partnership, Xoriant advances its pioneering professional and engineering expertise to drive enterprise success through the Now Platform.

SUNNYVALE, Calif. , Feb. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xoriant today announced it has joined the ServiceNow Consulting and Implementation Partner Program to help organizations capitalize on ServiceNow's capabilities and master integration, deployments, and seamless adoption to deliver customer satisfaction. The partnership enables Xoriant to utilize their industry expertise and deep implementation knowledge to help customers accelerate digital transformation through the Now Platform.

The revamped ServiceNow Partner Program recognizes and rewards partners for their varied expertise and experience to drive opportunities, reach new markets, and help joint customers in their digital transformation efforts.

Xoriant's team of highly skilled ServiceNow experts will extend the company's core competencies in integration support and engineering services. As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Xoriant remains committed to offering solutions that empower digital operations and drive robust development of enterprise apps while reclaiming business processes from adoption and integration bottlenecks.

"We are pleased to be exemplifying ServiceNow's groundbreaking capabilities through this partnership. Our combined expertise will be focused on leading the efficient deployment of the Now Platform and its potent solutions to drive transformation right from integration to management, with an emphasis on realizing client vision," said Srikara Rao, Senior Vice President Cloud & Infrastructure, Xoriant.

"As a Consulting and Implementation Partner, Xoriant's expertise in product engineering, cloud management, and consulting services is essential to scaling and extending ServiceNow solutions to new markets," said Michael Khoury, Senior Director Partner Programs, ServiceNow. "We are thrilled to partner with Xoriant to deliver a seamless experience to solve some of our customers' biggest digital transformation challenges."

Consulting and Implementation partners leverage industry or domain expertise to guide customers on how to introduce and utilize ServiceNow solutions to help their businesses grow and succeed. Partners use ServiceNow resources to influence deals, track technology deployments, and drive adoption of new solutions.

About Xoriant

Xoriant is a Sunnyvale, CA headquartered digital engineering firm with offices in the USA, Europe, and Asia. From tech startups to Fortune 100 enterprises, we enable innovation, accelerate time to market, and ensure client competitiveness across industries.

Across all our focus areas—digital engineering, cloud, data and AI and Security—every solution we develop benefits from our software engineering DNA and culture of innovation. It also includes successful methodologies, framework components, and accelerators for rapidly solving critical client challenges. For 30 years and counting, we have taken great pride in the long-lasting, deep relationships we have with our clients. For further information about Xoriant, please visit www.xoriant.com.

ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, Now Platform, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries.

