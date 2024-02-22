XpertDox and Cucamonga Valley Medical Group Announce Partnership for AI-Enabled Medical Coding

XpertDox has partnered with Cucamonga Valley Medical Group to integrate XpertCoding, XpertDox's automated AI medical coding platform, into CVMG's primary care operations

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertDox, a pioneer in autonomous AI-enabled medical coding, is proud to announce its strategic partnership with Cucamonga Valley Medical Group, Inc. (CVMG), a top-tier primary care organization from California. This collaboration introduces XpertCoding, XpertDox's AI medical coding software, into CVMG's healthcare coding operations across all facilities and providers, revolutionizing their coding quality and revenue cycle process.

XpertDox Partnership

Founded in 2006, CVMG is renowned for providing primary care services to Eastvale, Fontana, Ontario/Chino, Rancho Cucamonga, and Upland, California residents. CVMG has a distinguished collective of healthcare professionals dedicated to providing exceptional medical care across primary care, family medicine, internal medicine, pediatrics, adult care, preventative medicine, acute care, and mental health.

Melissa Ferro, Director of Quality and Compliance at CVMG, emphasized, "The adoption of XpertCoding's AI-enabled medical coding software into our coding workflow marks a pivotal advancement. Specifically, across one of our key payors, we've observed a 32% enhancement in our quality scores for this value-based care population. This achievement highlights the precision and productivity XpertCoding introduces to Category II CPT coding. Additionally, this integration has led to a minimum projected growth averaging 23% per primary care physician in per member per month (PMPM) payments, accompanied by a minimum anticipated 19% increase in overall practice revenue for this specific payor."

XpertCoding, by XpertDox, is an automated medical coding software powered by an AI engine. It leverages advanced artificial intelligence (AI), natural language processing (NLP), and machine learning (ML) algorithms to code medical claims automatically. XpertCoding can autonomously code claims within 24 hours with 98% coding accuracy.

Sameer Ather, MD, PhD, CEO of XpertDox, commented, "We're excited about this partnership with CVMG. We are inspired by CVMG's dedication to providing top-tier healthcare and serving diverse communities across California. Our collaboration with CVMG through XpertCoding, our advanced AI medical coding software, epitomizes this commitment. We are thrilled about the strides we've made together. The recent outcomes reflect our partnership's financial and operational benefits and highlight our shared vision for revolutionizing patient care through technological innovation."

Founded in 2015 in Birmingham, Alabama, XpertDox specializes in AI-driven data analytics, business intelligence, and medical coding solutions and is committed to enhancing healthcare services and operational efficiency. For more information about XpertCoding's AI-enabled autonomous medical coding software, connect with XpertDox at [email protected] or call 205-259-6045.

