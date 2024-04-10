XpertDox Teams Up with Positive Results Billing to Launch XpertCoding, an AI-Powered Medical Coding Platform, Enhancing Operational Efficiency

XpertDox and Positive Results Billing unite, integrating groundbreaking AI medical coding software to enhance coding accuracy and speed, transforming healthcare revenue cycle efficiency



BIRMINGHAM, Ala., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertDox, a leader in AI-driven medical coding, has formed a strategic alliance with Positive Results Billing, a leading medical billing service provider. This partnership heralds the integration of XpertCoding, XpertDox's advanced AI medical coding software, into the workflow of Positive Results Billing, heralding a new era of efficiency in medical coding.

Since launching in 1998, Positive Results Billing has consistently led the charge in delivering comprehensive medical coding and billing services across the United States, backed by its vast industry knowledge. Candice Michaelsen, CEO of Positive Results Billing, lauds the integration of XpertCoding, highlighting its swift and flawless implementation. "The rapid achievement of full operational capability, inclusive of EHR integration and AI training, far surpassed our expectations," Michaelsen said. She emphasized that XpertDox's AI-driven technology has greatly reduced charge entry delays to less than 24 hours, thereby expediting the revenue cycle for their clients.

XpertCoding leverages cutting-edge artificial intelligence, natural language processing, and machine learning technologies to transform medical coding. Its autonomous claims processing feature guarantees a turnaround of 24 hours and achieves a remarkable 98% accuracy rate, setting a new benchmark in coding accuracy and efficiency.

Dr. Sameer Ather, CEO of XpertDox, expressed his appreciation for the partnership, underscoring the significant benefits it brings to Positive Results Billing. "We are honored by Candice's trust in our technology and are thrilled to see the positive impact of our AI-powered medical coding solution," Dr. Ather commented. He looks forward to further nurturing this partnership and broadening the reach of their innovative medical coding solutions to additional billing and revenue cycle management services.

Established in 2015 and headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama, XpertDox specializes in utilizing AI and NLP technologies for medical coding and data analytics, striving to boost the efficiency and quality of healthcare services. XpertCoding stands as a hallmark of the company's commitment to innovation in healthcare automation. For more details on XpertCoding's AI-based medical coding solutions, contact XpertDox at [email protected] or 205-259-6045.

