XpertDox and PM Pediatric Care Announce Partnership to Enhance Medical Coding Efficiency

News provided by

XpertDox

22 Jun, 2023, 07:00 ET

Collaboration between AI-driven data analytics company, XpertDox, and leading pediatric urgent care network, PM Pediatric Care, aims to enhance patient-centered care by leveraging XpertCoding, an autonomous medical coding engine.

BIRMINGHAM, Ala., June 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XpertDox, an AI-driven data analytics company, and PM Pediatric Care, the leading pediatric urgent care network in the US, are pleased to announce their strategic partnership. The collaboration will empower PM Pediatric Care to optimize its medical claims coding process by harnessing the power of XpertCoding, an autonomous medical coding engine developed by XpertDox.

Continue Reading
Manual Coding vs Autonomous Medical Coding
Manual Coding vs Autonomous Medical Coding

PM Pediatric Care was founded in 2005 to create an alternative to the emergency department and a friendly care environment designed exclusively for children and young adults. Since then, PM Pediatric Care has expanded across the country to improve healthcare access, quality, and service. In addition to pediatric urgent care, PM Pediatric Care offers urgent care telemedicine, mental and behavioral health for children and young adults, and school health programs. With this partnership, PM Pediatric Care will leverage XpertCoding to continue its focus on patient-centered care while substantially increasing its medical coding efficiency.

"PM Pediatric Care is a nationally recognized institution committed to caring for millions of young patients across the country. It is critical that we deploy innovative solutions that bring consistency and efficiency across our organization," stated Michael Bachman, COO of PM Pediatric Care. "XpertCoding, with its AI-enabled autonomous medical coding, will help us process claims faster, ensuring continued accuracy, ultimately resulting in improved patient satisfaction."

XpertDox is a data analytics company that utilizes artificial intelligence (AI) and natural language processing (NLP) to analyze various healthcare databases, improving access to care and clinical trials. XpertDox's XpertCoding platform leverages NLP and AI capabilities to autonomously code medical charts within 24 hours, eliminating human intervention. By implementing XpertCoding, PM Pediatric Care will benefit from enhanced consistency, scalability, and efficiency in their practice.

"We are delighted to announce our partnership with PM Pediatric Care, a market leader in pediatric urgent care," said Sameer Ather, MD, Ph.D., co-founder and CEO of XpertDox. "The implementation of XpertCoding's fast, efficient, and secure autonomous medical coding engine across PM Pediatric Care offices nationwide will enable them to continually innovate their world-class approach to pediatric care."

For more information about this partnership or XpertDox's autonomous medical coding solutions, please contact XpertDox at 205-259-6045 or [email protected].

XpertDox LLC is a leading AI-driven data analytics company that utilizes artificial intelligence and natural language processing to process various healthcare databases, enhancing access to care and clinical trials. XpertDox's innovative XpertCoding platform autonomously codes medical charts, ensuring consistency, scalability, and efficiency for their partner organizations. https://www.xpertdox.com

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com

SOURCE XpertDox

Also from this source

XpertDox and EMPClaims Announce Partnership

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.