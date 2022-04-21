XpertDox Announces Exclusive Partnership with Urgent Care for Children to Implement Autonomous Medical Coding

Scott Thrasher, CPC, Director of Revenue Cycle Management at Urgent Care for Children, commented, "Implementation of XpertCoding at our urgent care centers has resulted in the need for fewer coding FTEs to keep up with surging COVID volumes, more accurate and consistent coding across claims, and accelerated claim submission leading to faster collections."

Built by physicians, XpertCoding is powered by artificial intelligence (AI) and the XpertNLP Engine, a medical context-aware advanced natural language processor (NLP) that structures the provider note and understands the clinical concepts. The XpertNLP Engine integrates seamlessly with the EMR for automated data extraction from multiple sources and claims posting. The platform offers a fully automated, turnkey solution with minimal human supervision. Key features of XpertCoding include:

90% concordance with manual coders – reducing claim rejections

80% automated submission – avoiding human intervention, saving cost

Quick turnaround of less than 24 hours – accelerating revenue cycle

HIPAA compliant dashboard – providing an audit trail and performance tracking

Sameer Ather, MD, PhD, CEO of XpertDox, commented, "We are proud to partner with Urgent Care for Children USA and are pleased that our XpertCoding solution has already helped them process more accurate and consistent claims. We are currently in discussions with several healthcare providers across the United States and look forward to announcing more collaborations soon."

Located in Birmingham, Alabama, XpertDox uses advanced data analytics and proprietary natural language processing to structure, parse and map information from multiple diverse data sources. Its proprietary search engine and mappings are used to improve access to clinical trials and automate the coding process. For more information, please visit https://www.xpertdox.com.

XpertDox uses artificial intelligence (AI) and proprietary clinical natural language processing (cNLP) to structure, parse and map information from multiple diverse data sources. Its proprietary search engine and mappings are used to improve access to clinical trials and automate the coding process.

This press release was issued through 24-7PressRelease.com. For further information, visit http://www.24-7pressrelease.com.

SOURCE XpertDox