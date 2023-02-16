XPLA Moves to Enhance User Experience and Interoperability with EVM Upgrade and Axelar Partnership

The node upgrade will incorporate the Ethereum Virtual Machine for improved infrastructure while also leveraging Axelar's industry-leading interchain communication for NFTs and Web3 gaming titles across XPLA's platform

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XPLA, a next generation of Web3 mainnet developed with gamers at the core of its design, today announced that they will be implementing the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM) into their network, proposed, and approved through a governance vote. XPLA will also be increasing interoperability between connected networks through a new partnership with Axelar, a secure interchain communication network, to bring unparalleled interoperability to their gaming marketplace.

The upgrade to EVM will take advantage of the Ethereum web3.js and API to distribute contracts written in "Solidity", the basic contract language for Ethereum. Users will be able to use $XPLA for EVM transaction fees, all verified via the XPLA Explorer. The upgrade was proposed and approved via a governance vote that started on February 1st at 11:00am (UTC) and ended on February 8th at 11:00am (UTC) with a 100% favor rating and a 76% participation rate amongst validators based on results verified through the XPLA Explorer prior to the end of the voting period. The node upgrade took place between February 9, 2023.

"Making XPLA easy and approachable for all of our users has always been a priority, giving choice to virtually any user on how to and interact with our platform and connected partners," said Paul Kim, XPLA Leader. "By partnering with Axelar and leveraging the power of EVM, we enable our users to harness the power of Ethereum's network while enabling our developers to draw from the full XPLA ecosystem and begin building truly limitless experiences for users. I am excited to open the door to true mass adoption of Web3 and this is only the start."

The EVM upgrade will be supplemented with XPLA's partnership with Axelar, allowing projects being built on XPLA to integrate digital assets from connected chains into Web3 gaming experiences without the traditional user experience roadblocks associated with cross-chain DApp development. XPLA developers can now take advantage of Axelar's secure cross-chain communication and gain access to cross-chain bridges that enable DApp users to interact with virtually any asset, application, or blockchain with a single click.

The partnership will also add liquidity importing for XPLA users with a direct connection to Circle for Composable USDC. This feature is specifically designed to easily bridge native tokens from other blockchains including Ethereum and Polygon into XPLA, providing users with simple options for liquidity transfers into the ecosystem.

About XPLA:

XPLA is the next generation of Web3 mainnet, developed with gamers at the core of its design. Based on the idea of "Explore and Play", XPLA is the newest innovation in the Web3 gaming space, using COSMOS SDK for optimization in partnerships with Animoca Brands, Xterio, YGG, Cosmostation, and Everstake. This new infrastructure serves as the bridge between Web2 and Web3 services and will feature games, art, music, and DApps based on community-driven feedback from users. XPLA places heavy emphasis on User Experience and accessibility to craft the standard in game-centric Web3 services, opening up limitless possibilities for blockchain gaming.

About Axelar:

Axelar delivers secure interchain communication. That means DApp users can interact with any asset, any application, on any chain, with one click. You can think of it as Stripe for Web3. Developers interact with a simple API atop a permissionless network that routes messages and ensures network security via proof-of-stake consensus.

Axelar has raised capital from top-tier investors, including Binance, Coinbase, Dragonfly Capital and Polychain Capital. Partners include major proof-of-stake blockchains, such as Avalanche, Cosmos, Ethereum, Polkadot and others. Axelar's team includes experts in distributed systems/cryptography and MIT/Google/Consensys alumni; the co-founders, Sergey Gorbunov and Georgios Vlachos, were founding team members at Algorand.

