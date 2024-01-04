XREAL Ships Industry-Leading 350,000 AR Glasses, Takes 51% of Worldwide AR Market in Q3 2023

XREAL secures a dominant position in the global AR market as the world's best-selling brand. Post this

Data from IDC reveals that XREAL commanded 51% market share of the AR market during Q3 2023, accounting for 58% of the year-over-year increased shipments in 2023 in the overall AR industry. Along with shipping up to 350,000 AR glasses to date, the XREAL Air series AR glasses are the best-seller on Amazon for the Smart Glasses category. These achievements not only underline the success of XREAL glasses, but also the increasing momentum of the XREAL spatial computing brand in the quickly growing consumer wearable display market. According to IDC, the worldwide AR market is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 89% (2022A-2027E), and XREAL has achieved a CAGR (9M2021 to 9M2023) of 320% historically. As the global leader in consumer AR devices, XREAL's AR glasses are a lightweight, more comfortable, more affordable alternative to Apple's Vision Pro and Meta's Quest 3. Packing in advanced optics and environment sensing technology, XREAL AR glasses are the ultimate spatial computing companion.

"Today we celebrate a major milestone on our journey to bring AR wearable displays to everyone around the world, revolutionizing how people experience everything from video games to movies and TV, in-car entertainment and displays, and how they work at their desks or on the go," said Chi Xu, founder, and CEO at XREAL. "Having secured a major foothold in the global wearable display market, XREAL is now in a stronger position to embrace market momentum and reaffirm its position as the leading, best-selling AR glasses and spatial computing brand in the world today, who's trajectory is outpacing the rest of the industry combined."

Defining the Era of Wearable Displays and Future of Spatial Computing

Since the launch of Nreal Light in 2019 and XREAL Air, the first consumer AR glasses introduced to the world in 2022, the XREAL brand has continued to grow and thrive, quickly establishing itself as a leader in consumer AR device design and manufacturing. Today, XREAL Air series glasses give people a unique opportunity to experience a stunning virtual screen of up to 330-inches in a variety of everyday scenarios.

Featuring the latest Micro-OLED displays from Sony, XREAL Air 2 and Air 2 Pro were launched globally in October 2023, building on the success of the previous generation, to give the wearer a lighter, more comfortable experience. XREAL Air 2 series glasses also offer a superior viewing experience with improved brightness and color reproduction, higher pixel density, and an ultra-high contrast ratio, while debuting an improved audio and microphone system, and one-touch immersion control using XREAL Electrochromic Dimming (XREAL Air 2 Pro).

XREAL Air glasses are compatible with leading gaming and streaming entertainment devices including Microsoft Xbox, Sony PlayStation, Nintendo Switch, Valve Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, iOS and Android devices, PCs, and Macs.

XREAL Air 2 and XREAL Air 2 Pro are available now in the US, Europe and Asia, and will come to more countries in 2024.

At CES 2024 in Las Vegas, XREAL will unveil its next iteration of spatial computing hardware and more details about its accompanying SDK for developers, rivaling the spatial capabilities of Apple's Vision Pro and Meta's Quest 3. XREAL promises more information at CES 2024.

Celebrating all of XREAL's news during CES 2024, XREAL's full catalog of products is on sale now at XREAL.com.

CONTACT: [email protected]

SOURCE XREAL