Χρήμα: Greek for "Money"

NICOSIA, Cyprus, July 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xryma Plc (the "Company") (Euronext Paris: XRY); (ISIN: CY0200861017), a banktech group providing regulated cross-border open banking, international transactional banking and real-time EU and UK payment services, whilst also independently offering banking software and technology to third party banks and Financial Institutions (FIs), is pleased to announce that its competent authority, the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission ("CySEC"), has approved the prospectus prepared in connection with the admission of the Company's ordinary shares to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris Stock Exchange, with trading expected to commence at market open on the 24th July 2026. The prospectus will now be passported to France via the Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF).

Xryma Plc Announces Approval and Publication of its Prospectus for Admission to Trading on Euronext Paris

Subject to Euronext Paris' approval to admit Xryma Plc to the list, 110,079,450 ordinary shares will be quoted in Euro € under the ticker symbol "XRY". Subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions and final approvals, 24th July 2026 has been set as the expected first day of trading on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange.

The admission will take the form of a technical (direct) listing. No new shares will be issued, no existing shares are being offered for sale by the Company, and no capital will be raised in connection with the admission.

Since its founding, Xryma Plc has built a comprehensive, 7 years continuously profitable, regulated payments platform that simplifies how merchants accept, move and settle money, across multiple payment channels, through a single connection. The expected listing marks a significant milestone in the Company's development and reflects the scale the Xryma Group has reached as an infrastructure-led, regulated banktech business.

The Xryma Group operates a scalable business model generating fee-based, transaction-driven revenue of €53.4 million in FY25 (including other income). In the same period, the Xryma Group handled approximately €4.0 billion in own processing volume, while its Probanx® software services subsidiary processed €206.7 billion in SaaS volume on behalf of customer banks and FIs, monetised through software licensing rather than regulated product transactional fees.

Takis Taoushanis, Non-Executive Chairman of Xryma Plc, said:

"The approval of our Company's prospectus for admission to trading on Euronext Paris represents a significant achievement in our corporate journey. The Board of Directors has overseen a rigorous preparation process, and the transparency and governance disciplines of a leading European regulated market are aligned with the standards under which the Xryma Group already operates."

"This development is expected to strengthen our market position, support the continued expansion of our product portfolio, and create long-term value for our customers, partners, employees and shareholders. It also underscores Cyprus' growing role as an international business hub with global reach, supported by a professional services ecosystem that enables well-governed businesses to operate and grow across international markets."

Nikogiannis (John) Karantzis, Group Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director of Xryma Plc, said:

"Xryma Plc moves money across central banks, bank-to-bank, correspondent banks, ACH network, electronic money, card, cash, and stablecoin rails. The Company solves many of the challenges of today's fragmented global payments landscape. Built on a proprietary, regulated, full-stack ecosystem developed over the past 15 years, Xryma Plc is more than just a payments company. It has evolved into a deep financial infrastructure company that enables businesses to accept, move, and settle money globally through multiple payment channels on a single, unified platform."

"I am excited for the Company and its shareholders regarding the imminent listing on Euronext Paris, being one of the Top 5 exchange groups globally and a "premiere exchange". This admission is expected to further open our share register to further financial institutions, who already comprise 25% of our register, as well as like-minded technology investors, who can appreciate Xryma's unique value proposition."

Rationale for admission

Admission of Xryma Plc's shares to trading on Euronext Paris is expected to:

Increase awareness of the Xryma Group and its brands

Improve the liquidity of the Company's shares over time

Strengthen the Company's access to capital markets in support of future growth

Increase the transparency of the Company and its subsidiaries, supporting new and existing partnerships

Xryma Plc's senior management would like to thank the CySEC, AMF, Euronext Paris and all advisers who supported the cross-border listing process, including Aldebaran Advisors (Paris), All Invest Securities (Paris), CDB Global Securities (Nicosia), Morgan Lewis (Paris) and Chrysses Demetriades (Limassol). The expected admission sets an important precedent for Cypriot companies seeking similar listings on the French main market.

The Xryma Plc prospectus is available for viewing on the Xryma Group's investor relations website at https://www.xryma.com/investors.

About Xryma Plc

Xryma Plc [Euronext Paris: XRY] is a regulated European bank-tech group that develops banking technology via its Probanx® subsidiary and operates digital payment services underpinned by direct central-bank settlement. Xryma is one of the first non-bank participants authorised to connect directly to the Eurosystem's T2 RTGS and TIPS platforms. The Company holds Electronic Money Institution (EMI) authorisations in both the EU and the UK and offers multi-currency corporate accounts. Its open-banking service, PaidBy®, delivers one of the world's first cross-border, account-to-account, dynamic-currency-converting service for merchants, with instant local payments and next-business-day settlement in major and exotic currencies. Xryma is also the issuer of the upcoming electronic-money token XrymaCoin (XREUR).

Investor Relations Contact

Théo Martin

[email protected]

+33 1 44 71 94 94

NewCap Investor Relations



Following is the official statutory announcement of Prospectus Release

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Nicosia, July 15 2026



ANNOUNCEMENT

Approval and publication of the Prospectus of XRYMA PLC for the admission to trading on Euronext Paris of all ordinary shares of nominal value €0.07 each in the capital of XRYMA PLC

XRYMA PLC (the "Company") announces that on July 14, 2026 the Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission (the "CySEC") approved the prospectus of the Company (the "Prospectus") regarding the admission to trading of the Company's ordinary shares (the "Shares") on the regulated market of Euronext Paris, with trading on an unconditional basis currently expected to commence on Friday, July 24, 2026 [indicative].

The Prospectus, as approved by CySEC, will be available to the general public without charge in electronic form at:

The website of the Company, https://www.xryma.com , from July 14, 2026;

, from July 14, 2026; The website of the Investment Firm responsible for drawing up the Prospectus, Global Capital Securities and Financial Services Limited, https://www.globalcapital.com.cy , from July 14, 2026;

, from July 14, 2026; The website of the CySEC, https://www.cysec.gov.cy , from July 15, 2026.

The admission of the Shares to trading on Euronext Paris is subject to the Company obtaining an approval by Euronext Paris.

Expected timetable of principal events for admission to trading

The timetable below is indicative and may be adjusted, including potential acceleration or extension:

Prospectus approval and publication: July 14, 2026

Expected commencement of trading of the Shares on Euronext Paris, if admission is approved: July 24, 2026 [indicative]

Contact for additional information:

For more information, investors can contact during business days and hours:

Media contact:

PR & Media team

E-Mail: [email protected]

Tel: +357-22015740

Investor Relations:

Investor Relations team

E-Mail: [email protected]

Tel: +357-22015740

The Prospectus has been drawn-up in the form of a single document within the meaning of Article 6(3) of Regulation (EU) 2017/1129 of the European Parliament and of the Council of June 14, 2017 ("Prospectus Regulation"), and prepared on the basis of Annex 1 and Annex 11 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2019/980 of March 14, 2019 supplementing the Prospectus Regulation as regards the format, content, scrutiny and approval of the prospectus to be published when securities are offered to the public or admitted to trading on a regulated market, and repealing Commission Regulation (EC) No. 2004/809, and the Cyprus Public Offer and Prospectus Laws of 2005 to 2019 to the extent that they are valid after the entry into force of the Prospectus Regulation.

The Company has requested CySEC to notify the approved Prospectus in accordance with the Prospectus Regulation to the Autorité des marchés financiers.

This Prospectus has been approved by the CySEC, in its capacity as the competent authority in Cyprus within the meaning of the Prospectus Regulation. The CySEC only approves this Prospectus as meeting the standards of completeness, comprehensibility and consistency imposed by the Prospectus Regulation. Such approval should not be considered as an endorsement of the quality of the Shares or of the Company. Investors should make their own assessment as to the suitability of investing in the Shares and should carefully study the Prospectus before making any investment decision related to the Shares in order to fully understand the potential risks and rewards associated with the decision to invest in the Shares.

THIS DOCUMENT IS NOT A PROSPECTUS BUT AN ADVERTISEMENT UNDER THE PROSPECTUS REGULATION AND INVESTORS SHOULD NOT MAKE ANY INVESTMENT DECISIONS REGARDING ANY SHARES REFERRED TO HEREIN BASED ON THIS ADVERTISEMENT.