Xsensio SA Raises $7M Oversubscribed Series A, Accelerates Clinical Deployment of Continuous Biosensing

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsensio SA, a Swiss deep-tech company pioneering near real-time continuous biochemical monitoring, today announced the successful closing of a $7M oversubscribed Series A financing round. The round was led by San Francisco-based venture capital firm WI Harper, with participation from Privilège Ventures, the European Innovation Council, and private investors across the United States, Europe, and Asia.

Xsensio’s Lab-on-Skin© wearable biosensing device, enabling the simultaneous, continuous monitoring of multiple biochemical biomarkers.

The new funding will enable Xsensio to accelerate the development and clinical validation of its Lab-on-Skin© wearable biosensing platform, designed to provide dynamic, multi-modal, biochemical information to support clinical decision-making in the hospital and beyond.

"This Series A marks a pivotal step in translating continuous biochemical monitoring into real clinical environments," said Esmeralda Megally, CEO of Xsensio. "For the first time, clinicians can access key continuous biochemical data in real time, information that has historically been unavailable at the point of care. This capability has the potential to fundamentally improve how patients are monitored and treated."

In parallel, Xsensio announced a long-term collaboration with Texas Instruments, a global leader in semiconductor technology. This collaboration brings unique expertise in CMOS integration, miniaturization, and large-scale manufacturability of biosensing systems, further strengthening Xsensio's industrial scalability.

"Our collaboration with Texas Instruments significantly strengthens our path to advanced, scalable semiconductor technology," added Adrian Ionescu, CTO of Xsensio. "By combining our biosensing innovation with world-class semiconductor expertise, we are building a platform designed not only for clinical impact, but also for reliable, cost-effective deployment."

"We believe Xsensio is defining a new category in wearable biosensing. Given the company's strong progress and market potential, we are excited to be leading this investment round," said Wilson Wu, Partner at WI Harper.

"Continuous biochemical monitoring represents a major shift from intermittent measurements to real-time insight, and Xsensio is uniquely positioned to lead this transformation," said Jaqueline Ruedin Rüsch, Chair of the Board.

Xsensio is a Swiss deep-tech company developing the Lab-on-Skin© wearable biosensing platform to deliver continuous, real-time biochemical information for personalized and preventive healthcare. Spun out of leading academic research, the company collaborates with reference hospitals and industrial partners to bring clinically meaningful biosensing innovation to patients in the hospital and beyond. Xsensio has been recognized by TIME as one of the World's Top HealthTech Companies of 2025.

