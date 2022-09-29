XSENSOR Earns the Frost & Sullivan 2022 Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Intelligent Dynamic Sensing Systems

Delivers innovative pressure measurement solutions to the world's most demanding customers.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the sensor technology in the medical devices market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes XSENSOR Technology Corporation with the 2022 North America Technology Innovation Leadership Award. XSENSOR develops innovative sensing solutions for a spectrum of industries, including healthcare, engineering, manufacturing, and human performance.

2022 North American Sensor Technology in Medical Devices Technology Innovation Leadership Award

XSENSOR has been developing disruptive pressure sensing technology for the past 25 years, including advanced remote patient monitoring solutions. Backed by its Intelligent Dynamic Sensing (IDS) and proprietary technologies, XSENSOR's goal is to deliver optimal comfort and maximum safety to its customers while they easily visualize pressure data.

The company's products are tailor made to fulfill its customers' unique demands, which are constantly evolving with the extensive use of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning.

"XSENSOR aims to extend the intelligent information aggregated from hospital beds to new applications, including remote patient monitoring in at-home care settings. Similarly, it envisions utilizing real-time pressure data analysis for sports performance remote monitoring, shoe design, and clinical applications; remotely managing pressure injury prevention can limit hospital admittance and save costs," said Siddharth Shah, research manager at Frost & Sullivan. "Frost & Sullivan identifies XSENSOR's platform as a groundbreaking technology. Its strong intellectual property portfolio of over 25 patents, issued and pending, upholds its pioneering technology, adding value relative to its growth potential, thus securing a competitive advantage."

XSENSOR empowers clinicians and patients to reach the highest standards of comfort and safety through its world-class products and superior customer support. Its success is rooted in customer feedback that informs ways to improve continuously and create solutions tailored to the market's ever-changing needs.

The XSENSOR ForeSite Intelligent Surface (IS) mattress system enables clinicians to position patients safely in the operation room (OR), which is critical to avoid surgical injuries like neuropathy and pressure wounds. It integrates a sensor array into the surface of an OR table or medical bed mattress and recognizes whether the bed is occupied and the location of potential pressure injuries. The system can also produce a real-time pressure image combined with AI/machine learning to augment and individualize patient care plans for optimum patient outcomes and workflow optimization, helping clinicians prevent pressure injury to the tissue.

XSENSOR relies on expert advice to develop forward-thinking products and services. As a result, XSENSOR's highly differentiated innovation capabilities keep it at the forefront of innovation in sensor technology for the medical devices market.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that develops a product with innovative features and functionality that is gaining rapid acceptance in the market. The award recognizes the quality of the solution and the customer value enhancements it enables.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

About XSENSOR

XSENSOR is the industry leader in Intelligent Dynamic Sensing, which reveals hidden data across continuous skin monitoring, human performance, product design and safety testing, and sleep improvement applications. Intelligent Dynamic Sensing enables maximum precision measurements, highest quality visualizations, and AI-powered data analysis, resulting in optimized levels of product performance, comfort, and safety.

