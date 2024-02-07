Xsolis Ranked No. 1 in Physician Advisory Services for Third Year by Best in KLAS®

Continued recognition for consultative, data-driven approach underscores efficiencies created by Xsolis' solutions

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Xsolis, the AI-driven health technology company with a human-centered approach, announced today a No. 1 ranking for Physician Advisory Services in the 2024 Best in KLAS® awards. This is the third time Xsolis has achieved first place in the category, which recognizes services that help organizations with their physician and utilization review.

Xsolis' Physician Advisor (PA) Services meets customers where they are, by offering comprehensive external services or by supplementing hospitals' internal models with review and peer-to-peer coverage. Serving clients around the U.S. since 2016, the Xsolis PA Services team undergoes rigorous training to support consistent, high-quality reviews and has been recognized by customers for its responsiveness and its knowledgeable, consultative approach. When paired with the company's technology platform, Xsolis' PA Services also stands apart for its data insights capabilities, helping customers identify trends and areas for further improvement as they navigate evolving regulatory requirements.

"We are thrilled to receive this recognition from KLAS as a direct result of provider feedback," said Heather Bassett, M.D., Xsolis chief medical officer and head of physician advisory services. "As healthcare evolves, its solutions must continue to meet complex needs in new and enhanced ways. Xsolis' people and technology combine to empower providers to focus on patients instead of administrative functions, tackling the healthcare industry's friction and waste together, in more of a partnership model."

Building upon the success of CORTEX®, Xsolis' newly upgraded Dragonfly platform provides more comprehensive patient views in a faster, more agile manner to transform operations as well as provider-payer relations. Leveraging the company's proprietary Care Level Score™, Dragonfly better detects patterns that help health providers and plans more easily discern urgent cases and approach decision-making as a mutually beneficial partnership.

The power of Dragonfly lies in its focus on improving the entire episode of patient care within provider and payer workflows, and specifically supports physician advisor teams with Dragonfly Advise. Through insights from AI and machine learning, the platform synthesizes clinical and financial data from EMRs to create a real-time clinical profile of patients that improves operational efficiencies, reduces friction in the claims process, and strengthens inter-departmental communication.

Adam Gale, KLAS Research CEO, said: "At KLAS, we firmly believe that the voice of healthcare providers and payers is paramount. The Best in KLAS awards are based on extensive feedback and evaluations from healthcare professionals across the nation. Winning a Best in KLAS award, therefore, is not just about recognition; it shows the trust and confidence that healthcare providers place in the winning vendors. It also helps validate each vendor's commitment to innovation, quality, and customer satisfaction. We are proud to recognize 2024's Best in KLAS award winners! Their unwavering dedication to improving patient outcomes is wonderfully inspiring."

About Xsolis

Xsolis is an AI-driven technology company with a human-centered approach, fostering collaboration between healthcare providers and health plans through real-time transparency, objective data for increased accuracy and alignment of medical necessity decisions, and more efficient outcomes. Dragonfly®, its AI-driven proprietary platform, is the first and only solution to use real-time predictive analytics to continuously assign an objective medical necessity score and assess the anticipated level of care for every patient, enabling more efficiency across the healthcare system. Xsolis is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee. For more information, visit www.xsolis.com.

About KLAS

KLAS is a research and insights firm on a global mission to improve healthcare. Working with thousands of healthcare professionals and clinicians, KLAS gathers data and insights on software and services to deliver timely reports and performance data that represent provider and payer voices and act as catalysts for improving vendor performance. The KLAS research team publishes reports covering the most pressing questions facing healthcare technology today, including emerging technology insights, that provide early insights on the future of healthcare technology solutions. KLAS also fosters measurement and collaboration between healthcare providers and payers and best practice adoption. Learn more at klasresearch.com.

