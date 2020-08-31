XSOLIS Names Chris Bayham as Chief Operating Officer

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As of today, XSOLIS proudly announces the addition of Chris Bayham as Chief Operating Officer for the organization. As COO, Chris will be responsible for strategic planning and operational execution across XSOLIS' technology and service lines.

Most recently, Chris served as Chief Information Officer on the senior leadership team of Brookdale Senior Living. Before that, he served as Senior Vice President and Chief Information Officer at Change Healthcare. During his time at Change Healthcare, the organization merged with McKesson Technology Solutions and grew to $3 billion in annual revenue, culminating in an IPO.

Bayham has also held CIO roles for Cardinal Health at Home, AssuraMed, and UnitedHealthcare Specialty Benefits. He received his Master of Business Administration from Northwestern University and completed his undergraduate studies at The University of Alabama.

"Chris brings not only tech savvy, but a true depth of operational expertise to this role," said Joan Butters, Chief Executive Officer and co-founder of XSOLIS. "His track record of helping companies get to the next level will be invaluable as XSOLIS scales its positive impact for healthcare organizations across the nation."

Chris was named to Crain's Cleveland Business "Forty Under 40" in 2013, Becker's Hospital Review's list of "33 Health IT and Revenue Cycle Wiz Kids" in 2016 and received Nashville's "CIO of the Year" award in 2018. He serves as the Board Chair-Elect of the Greater Nashville Technology Council and is a member of the Board of Visitors for the College of Business at The University of Alabama. He is also proud to serve as one of two nonveteran board members of the Greater Nashville Technology Council Veterans Peer Group.

"I am excited to return to my roots in healthcare technology, helping to connect payers, providers, and patients," shared Chris. "XSOLIS has a proven technology offering based on clinically validated, artificial intelligence and real-time health data. I aim to support this incredibly talented team as we deliver client success and continue our forward momentum."

About XSOLIS

XSOLIS is the healthcare technology firm creating an artificial intelligence-based network for objective, data-driven utilization management between payers and providers. To learn more, visit www.xsolis.com.

