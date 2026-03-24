xStocks Now Live on Bybit Trading Bots, Expanding Automated Trading to Tokenized Equities

DUBAI, UAE, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, is pleased to announce that select xStocks offerings are now officially available on Bybit Trading Bot, bringing popular tokenized U.S. equities into its advanced automated trading solutions.

Live on Bybit for Spot trading since summer 2025, xStocks has unlocked a new way for investors worldwide to access premium US equities 24/7, including major ETFs and stocks. The new integration now allows Bybit users to trade market volatility around the clock.

Whether they prioritize trading discipline or are highly in tune with market credence, skilled traders can now seamlessly create automated strategies around some of the world's most influential companies using Bybit's Spot Grid Trading Bots.

Premium Equities Now Available on Bybit Trading Bot

The launch features highly liquid, globally recognized tokenized stocks paired with USDT, including members of the Magnificent Seven technology sector:

Apple : Global technology and consumer electronics powerhouse

Tesla : Electric vehicle and clean energy innovation leader

Alphabet : Search, advertising, and cloud infrastructure giant

NVIDIA : AI and semiconductor technology pioneer

Amazon: E-commerce and cloud computing behemoth

Additional notable listings include:

Robinhood: Pioneering fintech broker

Circle: Digital currency infrastructure provider

The new expansion now empowers Bybit users to capture market opportunities in leading global stocks, while leveraging the efficiency and precision of Bybit's automated trading tools. Whether traders are looking to diversify or optimize their automated strategy execution, xStocks on Trading Bot offers new possibilities.

xStocks is a blockchain-native equity solution enabling 24/7 trading of tokenized U.S. equities with instant settlement and programmable automation. Fully collateralized and freely transferable across blockchains, xStocks bring transparency, efficiency and accessibility to traditional capital markets.

Terms and conditions apply. For details of eligibility and other restrictions, users may visit: xStocks Launches on Bybit Trading Bot

#Bybit / #TheCryptoArk / #IMakeIt

About Bybit

Bybit is the world's second-largest cryptocurrency exchange by trading volume, serving a global community of over 80 million users. Founded in 2018, Bybit is redefining openness in the decentralized world by creating a simpler, open and equal ecosystem for everyone. With a strong focus on Web3, Bybit partners strategically with leading blockchain protocols to provide robust infrastructure and drive on-chain innovation. Renowned for its secure custody, diverse marketplaces, intuitive user experience, and advanced blockchain tools, Bybit bridges the gap between TradFi and DeFi, empowering builders, creators, and enthusiasts to unlock the full potential of Web3. Discover the future of decentralized finance at Bybit.com.

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