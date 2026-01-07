Xtalks Announces its Life Science Webinar Calendar for January 2026

Upcoming free, educational webinars from Xtalks will feature topics on clinical trials, drug discovery & development, medical device and pharma manufacturing & supply chain.

CLINICAL TRIALS

Jan 14 - Improve Effectiveness of Cardiac Assessments in Early Phase Trials with Early Precision QT and AI-powered Data Quality Checks

Jan 20 - Enhancing Clinical Efficiency Through Master Protocol Trial Design

Jan 26 - FIH Clinical Trial Planning for Radiopharmaceuticals: From IND to Patient Dosing

Jan 27 - Enhancing Signal Detection and Mitigating Placebo Response in Major Depressive Disorder Clinical Trials

Jan 28 - How to Reduce Eligibility Risk and Prevent Protocol Deviations

Jan 29 - Operationalizing ADC Clinical Trials: Best Practices for Success

DRUG DISCOVERY & DEVELOPMENT

Jan 14 - Bioassay Method Transfer Strategies to Reduce Variability

Jan 21 - Navigating the Animal Rule in Drug Development with Modeling & Simulation

Jan 22 - Bridging Bench to Bedside: De-Risking Biotherapeutic Administration via CDMO-Led Clinical-Mimic and In-Use Testing Strategies

Jan 28 - Detecting and Characterizing RNA Drug Candidates to Accelerate Therapeutic Development

MEDICAL DEVICE

Jan 21 - Medical Device Validation Solutions for Evolving Industry Needs

PHARMA MANUFACTURING & SUPPLY CHAIN

Jan 27 - The Power of Less: Winning with Asset-Light Manufacturing

Jan 29 - Using Recombinant Insulin and Trypsin for Safer Vaccine Production

