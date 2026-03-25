Xthings Brings Wi-Fi HaLow to Commercial Security with Two New Ulticam Long-Range AI Camera Systems Built for Large-Scale Properties

Showcasing at ISC West, the Ulticam Long-Range Wireless AI Security Kit and Wireless Long Range 8-Camera Bullet Kit deliver sub-GHz wireless coverage up to 1 km, on-device AI analytics, and free cloud storage with no recurring fees

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at ISC West 2026, Xthings, a global leader in AIoT and smart security, unveiled two new Ulticam Wi-Fi HaLow long-range camera systems, designed to solve the most persistent and expensive problems in commercial security: reliably covering large, complex, and hard-to-wire properties without running cable. Built on the Wi-Fi HaLow (802.11ah) standard, the new Ulticam Long-Range Wireless AI Security Kit and the Wireless Long Range 8-Camera Bullet Kit + NVR use sub-GHz wireless connectivity to reach distances up to 1 kilometer from a single gateway, penetrating walls, structures, and terrain that traditional 2.4 GHz Wi-Fi simply cannot.

Ulticam Wi-Fi HaLow long-range camera systems deliver wireless security coverage across large properties — reaching distances up to 1 kilometer from a single gateway without trenching or cable runs.

For integrators, dealers, and facility managers, extending video surveillance to remote buildings, perimeter fences, parking structures, loading docks, and detached facilities has historically required either expensive cable runs and conduit work, wireless bridges or unreliable Wi-Fi mesh networks that introduces latency, signal drops, and maintenance headaches. The cost of trenching alone can exceed the cost of the camera systems, and the result is often a compromise: critical areas go unmonitored because the infrastructure investment can't be justified. The new Ulticam HaLow camera systems from Xthings are built to eliminate that compromise. Both kits deliver professional-grade AI-powered surveillance over long-range wireless, with no extenders, no cable trenching, and no proprietary networking equipment required.

"Every integrator knows the conversation: the customer needs cameras on the back fence line, the detached warehouse, or the far side of the parking lot, and the project stalls because the cabling cost doesn't pencil out," said Raj Sundar, Senior Director of Product Management at Xthings. "With HaLow, we're removing that barrier entirely. These systems reach up to a kilometer wirelessly, carry full AI analytics on-device, and include free cloud storage with no subscription fees. For dealers and integrators, that's a faster install, a cleaner proposal, and a happier customer."

Long-Range Wireless AI Security Kit: Coming Q2 2026

The Long-Range Wireless AI Security Kit is a HaLow gateway and camera system designed to work with Xthings One Station for rapid deployment to locations where traditional Wi-Fi falls short. The kit pairs a HaLow Wi-Fi Gateway with four B25W outdoor bullet cameras that record in 4MP (2560x1440) with HDR. The gateway provides sub-GHz wireless coverage up to 1 kilometer from a single point, penetrating walls, foliage, and structures that block conventional Wi-Fi signals.

On-device edge AI provides real-time classification of people, vehicles, and pets, along with a full behavior analytics suite including intrusion detection, line crossing, region entry and exit monitoring, and loitering detection. The AI Security Kit also includes fire and smoke detection, a capability particularly relevant for agricultural operations, industrial facilities, and remote sites where early warning can prevent catastrophic loss. Storage is handled through Xthings One with support for up to 17,000 clips. Cameras support PoE (IEEE 802.3af) for installations where wired power is available. The system is managed through the Xthings One Interface.

Wireless Long Range 8-Camera Bullet Kit + NVR: Coming Q2 2026

The Wireless Long Range 8-Camera Bullet Kit is a complete surveillance system built for full-site coverage of commercial properties, office complexes, educational facilities, healthcare campuses, and warehouse operations. The kit includes an 8-channel NVR with dual 3.5" HDD bays for extended on-prem recording, paired with eight weatherproof B2 outdoor bullet cameras that record in up to 4MP (2560x1440) with HDR. All eight cameras connect wirelessly via Wi-Fi HaLow, eliminating the need for cable runs across the property while also supporting PoE (IEEE 802.3af) for hybrid installations where wired connectivity is preferred at certain positions.

Each camera includes on-device edge AI with the same behavior analytics and classification detection suite: intrusion, line crossing, region entrance and exit, loitering, and person, vehicle, and pet classification. Built-in microphones and speakers on every camera enable two-way audio communication and active audible deterrence, giving security teams the ability to intervene in real time. H.265 compression maximizes storage efficiency across the NVR's internal storage, and the system includes free 7-day rolling cloud storage alongside local recording for redundant retention.

Always-On Video: Pre-Event Footage That Traditional Cameras Miss

Ulticam HaLow systems use a proprietary Always-On Video (AOV) technology, which is a fundamentally different approach from the PIR-triggered recording used by most wireless cameras. Traditional PIR-based cameras sleep until an infrared motion sensor detects movement, then wake and begin recording, a process that introduces recording delays and routinely misses the first seconds of an event. AOV keeps the camera in an ultra-low-power video state, continuously capturing keyframes so that AI detection runs directly on video rather than waiting for a passive sensor trigger. The result is pre-event footage, instant detection, and a complete event timeline from start to finish, with detection range that is not limited by the reach of a PIR sensor.

Built for the Channel: Faster Installs, Simpler Proposals

Ulticam's HaLow lineup is designed with dealers and integrators as the primary go-to-market path. The systems are plug-and-play out of the box, reducing on-site installation time. Wireless HaLow connectivity eliminates the cable infrastructure that drives up labor quotes and project timelines. Free 7-day cloud storage removes the subscription conversation that can stall residential and SMB deals. And because both kits support PoE alongside HaLow, integrators have the flexibility to mix wired and wireless camera positions on the same system based on site conditions. Both systems are NDAA compliant, meeting procurement requirements for government and public-sector projects. All cameras are weatherproof and rated for indoor and outdoor use, with IR night vision and HDR for reliable imaging in demanding lighting conditions.

See Ulticam HaLow at ISC West

Ulticam HaLow long-range camera systems will be on display at ISC West 2026 at the Xthings booth: Stand #32061.

For media inquiries, please contact New Era Communications at [email protected]. For dealer and integrator partnership inquiries, visit https://xthings.com/pages/partner.

Click here for the press kit.

About Xthings

Xthings is a global AIoT and smart security company behind leading brands including ULTRALOQ smart locks, Ulticam AI security cameras, Anviz access control and biometrics, and other connected solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. Combining hardware, software, and cloud intelligence, Xthings delivers secure, intelligent, and seamless experiences across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

About Ulticam

Ulticam, an intelligent vision security camera line under Xthings, is dedicated to helping homes and businesses understand what they see. Combining high-performance imaging with contextual AI and Edge AI, Ulticam filters noise, identifies real events, and delivers clearer, more useful security insights, making smart protection more proactive, accurate, and easy to live with.

SOURCE Xthings