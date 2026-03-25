Xthings Unveils Xthings One: The On-Prem Security Command Center That Unifies Video, Access, and Workforce Intelligence

Debuting at ISC West, Xthings One replaces fragmented security tools with a single, AI-powered edge platform - no cloud dependency required

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At ISC West 2026, Xthings, a global leader in AIoT and smart security, today introduced Xthings One, a modular, on-premises security command center designed for organizations seeking to unify video surveillance, access control, and workforce intelligence in a single edge platform. Xthings One unifies video surveillance, access control, time and attendance, and visitor management into a single edge-based platform, giving business owners and security teams the clarity and control that fragmented systems have long failed to deliver.

Xthings One brings cameras, access control, time tracking, and visitor management into a single on-premises command center running locally on Xthings Station edge appliances.

Xthings One brings cameras, access control, time tracking, and visitor management into a single on-premises command center running locally on Xthings Station edge appliances.

Xthings One runs on the Xthings Station series, a family of compact edge appliances designed to deploy the platform directly on-site. Powered by dedicated AI compute modules, the Station series processes video analytics, access events, and operational data locally, eliminating dependence on cloud infrastructure while providing a scalable foundation for unified security and operations.

For too long, SMBs have been caught between enterprise platforms that are too complex and consumer tools that don't scale. Cameras, doors, time clocks, and visitor logs live in separate systems, each with its own subscription, dashboard, and blind spots. When an incident occurs, there is no single place to see the full picture. Xthings One changes that by bringing everything into one timeline, one dashboard, and one source of truth, all running locally on Xthings Station edge appliance, powered by 25 TOPS of AI compute.

"Security for small businesses is broken, not because of hardware, but because of fragmentation," said Raj Sundar, Senior Director of Product Management at Xthings. "Xthings One gives every business a professional-grade security command center that's simple to deploy, doesn't depend on the cloud, and grows with them over time. You start with one problem and scale with confidence."

One Platform, Multiple Starting Points

Xthings One is designed so businesses can start with the problem that matters most to them, then expand as their needs evolve, all on the same system, with one learning curve.

SecureSite (Video + Incidents): AI-powered video surveillance with detection for people, vehicles, and perimeter events. Smart zones reduce false alarms, access events are automatically linked to video, and a built-in incident workflow moves teams from detection to resolution: acknowledge, assign, resolve, and audit.

AI-powered video surveillance with detection for people, vehicles, and perimeter events. Smart zones reduce false alarms, access events are automatically linked to video, and a built-in incident workflow moves teams from detection to resolution: acknowledge, assign, resolve, and audit. DoorControl (Access + Audit): Enterprise-grade access control without enterprise complexity. Centralized credentials and schedules, fast employee onboarding and offboarding, compliance-ready audit logs, and life-safety integrations including fire release and offline mode.

Enterprise-grade access control without enterprise complexity. Centralized credentials and schedules, fast employee onboarding and offboarding, compliance-ready audit logs, and life-safety integrations including fire release and offline mode. TimeGuard (Time + Attendance): Presence-verified time tracking that ties clock-in and clock-out to physical access and location. Flexible shift scheduling, real-time attendance visibility, and payroll-ready exports that integrate directly with existing accounting systems.

Presence-verified time tracking that ties clock-in and clock-out to physical access and location. Flexible shift scheduling, real-time attendance visibility, and payroll-ready exports that integrate directly with existing accounting systems. GuestFlow (Visitor Management Add-On): A digital visitor experience with self-check-in, pre-registration, temporary access that expires automatically, and a full audit trail, giving businesses a professional front door with built-in security and compliance.

One Timeline. One Source of Truth.



What sets Xthings One apart is how it links every event – video, door access, and time records, into a single, correlated timeline. When a door opens, the nearest camera clip is automatically bookmarked. When an employee clocks in, their presence is validated against access data. When a visitor checks in, their access and video trace are logged together. No more switching between systems, no more guessing. Every event carries context.

Real-Time AI, Processed On-Device

Xthings One runs entirely on the Xthings Station series edge appliances, which provide dedicated AI compute and local storage for video, access events, and operational intelligence.

All video analytics run locally on the Xthings One edge station's 25 TOPS AI compute module; no raw video is sent to the cloud. Capabilities span three domains of intelligence: security and safety (intrusion detection, loitering, suspicious activity detection, real-time incident alerts), operational intelligence (occupancy monitoring, PPE compliance, behavior and anomaly detection), and vehicle intelligence (license plate recognition, vehicle tracking, parking and loading-zone monitoring). The on-prem architecture is designed for privacy-sensitive environments, with biometric templates for facial recognition and fingerprint authentication stored and matched locally.

A Unified Hardware Ecosystem

Xthings One supports a broad range of devices managed from a single console: access control readers, intelligent locks, and biometric attendance terminals for identity and access; ONVIF-compatible IP cameras for indoor and outdoor surveillance; turnstiles, barrier gates, and perimeter intrusion sensors for flow and perimeter control; and visitor registration kiosks for front-of-house management. The platform uses PoE connectivity to simplify installation and reduce maintenance costs.

Built for Channel Partners

Xthings One is designed with installers and integrators in mind. Faster installs through PoE and edge deployment, fewer systems to support, and a clear upsell path, from doors to video to time to visitors, make it easier to sell and easier to support. The platform delivers SMB-friendly deployment with enterprise credibility.

See Xthings One at ISC West

Xthings One will be on display at ISC West 2026 at the Xthings booth: [Booth #32061].

About Xthings

Xthings is a global AIoT and smart security company behind leading brands including ULTRALOQ smart locks, Ulticam AI security cameras, Anviz access control and biometric solutions, and other connected solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. Combining hardware, software, and cloud intelligence, Xthings delivers secure, intelligent, and seamless experiences across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

SOURCE Xthings