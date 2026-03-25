Xthings Introduces X Tower: A Fully Autonomous Physical-AI Smart Tower for Proactive Public Safety

Debuting at ISC West, X Tower transforms reactive surveillance into autonomous, off-grid protection for cities, campuses, and commercial environments

LAS VEGAS and SAN JOSE, Calif., March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, at ISC West 2026, Xthings, a global leader in AIoT and smart security, is introducing X Tower, a fully autonomous Physical-AI smart tower designed to deliver proactive public safety anywhere it's needed, without trenching, wiring, or reliance on the power grid.

X Tower provides autonomous visibility, lighting, and real-time risk awareness in infrastructure-limited urban environments.

Traditional emergency call boxes and surveillance systems are largely reactive. They depend on manual activation and respond only after an incident occurs. Large public spaces, campuses, logistics hubs, parks, and temporary sites often lack continuous 24/7 coverage, and wired deployments are slow, complex, and infrastructure-dependent. X Tower changes that.

"Public safety infrastructure hasn't kept up with how people actually move through physical spaces," said Raj Sundar, Senior Director of Product Management at Xthings. "X Tower doesn't just record what happened. It understands behavior in real time, classifies risk locally at the edge, and enables early intervention, all in a fully self-contained system that can be deployed within days."

From Reactive Surveillance to Proactive Protection

X Tower is a self-contained Physical-AI system that combines perception, intelligence, and action into a single autonomous platform.

Perception

Four 4K UHD low-power cameras provide true 360° coverage, while high-resolution radar enables precise motion detection and eliminates blind spots through radar + vision fusion. Always-On Video (AOV) ensures continuous awareness.

Intelligence

Edge-based AI analyzes behavior in real time and classifies activity by risk level:

High risk: violence, intrusion, robbery, weapons

violence, intrusion, robbery, weapons Mid risk: loitering, illegal parking, perimeter violations

All AI decisions happen locally for speed, accuracy, privacy, and resilience, even in low-connectivity environments.

Action

When risks are detected, instant alerts and early warnings are sent to command centers. Integrated high-brightness LED lighting enhances visibility and deterrence. A one-touch SOS and assist button provides immediate two-way support. Unlike traditional systems that respond after incidents occur, X Tower enables early detection, real-time intervention, and prevention.

True Off-Grid, Zero-Infrastructure Deployment

Purpose-built for flexibility, X Tower operates independently of fixed infrastructure:

200W solar panel with lithium battery storage

True off-grid, wire-free operation

4G/LTE connectivity with optional wired Ethernet

NDAA-compliant architecture

Rapid installation within days

No trenching. No grid power. No complicated integration.

Security teams can deploy a single tower in a remote area or scale across multi-site and city-wide deployments; all managed centrally through a unified command interface.

Designed for Real-World Environments

X Tower is engineered for environments where traditional wired security is impractical or cost-prohibitive, including:

Commercial & Industrial: business parks, logistics hubs, remote yards

business parks, logistics hubs, remote yards Campuses: universities, schools, perimeter monitoring, emergency readiness

universities, schools, perimeter monitoring, emergency readiness Cities & Municipalities: parks, plazas, transit hubs, smart city initiatives

parks, plazas, transit hubs, smart city initiatives Scenic & Public Spaces: tourist destinations, nature reserves, limited-infrastructure areas

Additional capabilities include environment monitoring and public phone charging, extending the tower's role beyond surveillance into community-facing safety infrastructure.

Part of the Xthings Physical-AI Ecosystem

X Tower integrates seamlessly with centralized command centers and is part of the broader Xthings Physical-AI ecosystem, alongside Xthings One and the company's portfolio of access control, biometric, and video security solutions.

The result is a unified approach to physical security: edge-first, privacy-preserving, and designed for real-world deployments at scale.

"Because safety shouldn't depend on infrastructure," Sundar added. "And intelligence shouldn't wait for emergencies. The physical world deserves AI that understands it."

See X Tower at ISC West

X Tower will be on display at ISC West 2026 at the Xthings booth: Stand #32061.

About Xthings

Xthings is a global AIoT and smart security company behind leading brands including ULTRALOQ smart locks, Ulticam AI security cameras, Anviz access control and biometrics, and other connected solutions for homes, businesses, and enterprises. Combining hardware, software, and cloud intelligence, Xthings delivers secure, intelligent, and seamless experiences across residential, commercial, and industrial environments.

SOURCE Xthings