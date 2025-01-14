XTI Aerospace Adds David Oppenheimer to its Corporate Advisory Board

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace" or the "Company"), a pioneer in VTOL and Powered-Lift aircraft solutions, today announced that David Oppenheimer has joined the XTI Corporate Advisory Board.

Mr. Oppenheimer is a seasoned professional with over 40 years of experience in advancing emerging technologies and national policy. He has led global research teams focused on advanced analog computing based on neural networking theories and optical display technologies for defense applications. Working with General Atomics (GA) Founder Linden Blue, an honored member of Living Legends of Aviation, he has advanced the development of a new generation of commercial/private aircraft and of GA's EM2, a next-generation modular nuclear reactor. As president of National Sensor Corporation, he progressed the commercialization of chemical weapons sensor platforms for Western force protection.

Previously, Mr. Oppenheimer served as an advisor to the Chairman of the U.S. House Committee on Science, Space, and Technology, influencing bipartisan policies related to patent rights, foreign policy, and technological innovation. His extensive background includes roles in nuclear materials control and participation in studies addressing the risks of state and terrorist-sponsored chemical and biological threats.

"David is an incredibly intelligent and experienced leader with deep experience in the sciences and aviation," said Michael Tapp, Chairman of the XTI Corporate Advisory Board. "After extensive due diligence, David determined that XTI has the potential for significant impact on the future of air travel and has agreed to join our team to help bring that vision to fruition."

"I am honored to join the XTI Aerospace team during this exciting time of innovation in the aviation industry," noted Mr. Oppenheimer. "With my background in advancing emerging technologies and engaging in national policy, I look forward to contributing to the development of groundbreaking solutions that will shape the future of commercial and private aviation. Together, we will expand the boundaries of what is possible."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. ( XTIAerospace.com ) (NASDAQ: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles. Additionally, the Inpixon ( inpixon.com ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems ("RTLS") technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com , and follow the company on LinkedIn , X , and YouTube .

