XTI Aerospace Adds Kimberly Montgomery to its Corporate Advisory Board

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace" or the "Company"), a pioneer in advanced aircraft design, today announced the addition of Kimberly Montgomery, President of GMR Health Systems at Global Medical Response (GMR), a leading provider of pre-hospital healthcare solutions, to its Corporate Advisory Board.

Ms. Montgomery brings over two decades of leadership experience in air medical transport and pre-hospital healthcare, having served in various senior roles at Seven Bar Aviation, Med-Trans Corp, and EagleMed. In her current role at GMR, Ms. Montgomery and her team oversee the business operations of GMR's health system, and partner with medical transport programs across the U.S., in over 70 base locations. Throughout her career, she successfully partnered with major healthcare system players, enhancing the delivery of critical services nationwide. Ms. Montgomery is a member of the Maverick chapter of Young Presidents Organization and has served on the boards of several prominent organizations within the air medical transport industry, including the Commission on Accreditation of Medical Transport Systems (CAMTS) and the MedEvac Foundation International. She also serves on the Executive Committee of the Association of Air Medical Services (AAMS) and is a past Chairman of the Air Medical Operators Association (AMOA). She holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from Trinity University and an MBA from Southern Methodist University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Kimberly to our Corporate Advisory Board," said Scott Pomeroy, Chairman and CEO of XTI Aerospace. "Her expertise in aviation operations, safety, and healthcare partnerships will be instrumental as we continue to innovate and expand our presence in the aerospace industry. Her deep experience in air medical transport will provide valuable insights and further our commitment to re-defining the future of aviation."

"I am excited to join XTI Aerospace's Corporate Advisory Board," said Ms. Montgomery. "The company's innovations in aviation are truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing my expertise in air medical transport and aviation operations to support XTI's mission. I am eager to help drive the company's growth and influence the future of emergency response and regional transportation."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace.com) (Nasdaq: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon.com) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com and HangerXStudios.com (aviation innovation podcast), and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

