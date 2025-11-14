XTI Aerospace Announces Rescheduled Town Hall Addressing Strategic Initiatives

Updates on XTI Aircraft Program, Drone Nerds Acquisition, and Strategic Investment from Unusual Machines

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. and DALLAS, Nov. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. ("XTI" or the "Company") [NASDAQ: XTIA], a leader in scalable vertical-flight technologies and developer of the TriFan 600 next-generation vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, announced today that it will host a Town Hall event for investors, analysts, and members of the media.

The Town Hall, originally scheduled for Monday, November 17, 2025, has been rescheduled and will now take place on Tuesday, December 2, 2025, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time via video conference.

Conference access details will be provided in a subsequent announcement.

Following management's prepared remarks, the Company will host a question-and-answer session.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (XTIAerospace.com) (Nasdaq: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of over 300 mph and a range up to 1,000 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon.com) business unit of XTI is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use its location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations which include, but are not limited to, changes in market demand for VTOL technology, changes in applicable laws or regulations, and the impact of the regulatory environment and complexities with compliance related to such environment. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Contacts

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact/

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: [email protected]

