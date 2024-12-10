XTI Aerospace Completes General Familiarization Presentation of TriFan 600 Vertical Lift Crossover Airplane (VLCA) to FAA

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. ("XTI") (Nasdaq: XTIA), a pioneer in advanced aircraft design, today announced that XTI conducted a General Familiarization ("Gen Fam") presentation for the TriFan 600 with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on November 14, 2024. This presentation is a key milestone in the journey toward FAA Type Certification for the TriFan 600 and included more than 60 FAA representatives including members from the Central Certification Office and subject matter experts from across the nation.

XTI recently conducted a General Familiarization presentation of the TriFan 600 vertical lift crossover airplane to 60+ FAA representatives in attendance (PRNewsfoto/XTI Aerospace, Inc.)

Over the past few years, XTI has worked with the FAA's Center for Emerging Concepts & Innovation division (AIR-650) to provide input toward the development of the draft Advisory Circular 21.17-4 "Type Certification - Powered-lift," which guides the TriFan 600's certification process. The Gen Fam meeting served to provide the FAA with a detailed overview of the TriFan 600's innovative and advanced design, systems, performance parameters, and vertical lift capabilities. During the presentation, XTI also covered a range of technical areas, including the TriFan 600's safety features and its novel ducted fan propulsion technology.

The TriFan 600 represents a new generation of vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft, seamlessly combining the capabilities of taking off and landing like a helicopter with flying as efficiently as a fixed-wing airplane. This new category of aircraft, the vertical lift crossover airplane ("VLCA"), represents a transformative solution for a variety of applications, including advanced air mobility, regional transportation, emergency medical services (EMS), and corporate travel.

Scott Pomeroy, CEO of XTI, expressed his enthusiasm for reaching this milestone, stating, "Completion of the Gen Fam presentation is a significant step forward for the TriFan 600 and our vision for transforming air travel. We're honored to collaborate closely with the FAA as we work to advance the TriFan 600 toward our Type Certification goal."

Don Purdy, SVP of Business & Program Development, added, "The Gen Fam meeting provided us with an excellent opportunity to demonstrate to the FAA how the TriFan 600 will address the critical commodity of 'time.' We believe that the TriFan will offer our customers the ability to enjoy efficient point-to-point travel, enhance business speed, and be a transformative solution for a variety of applications, including advanced air mobility, regional transportation, and emergency medical services."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace ( XTIAerospace.com ) (NASDAQ: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of up to 345 mph and a range of approximately 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon ( inpixon.com ) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com and HangerXStudios.com (an aviation innovation podcast), and follow the company on LinkedIn , Instagram, X , and YouTube .

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including without limitation, statements about the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology, and XTI's customers, plans and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors which could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations. XTI undertakes no obligation to revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time to time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 16, 2024, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Contacts

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications

Tel: +1 212-671-1020

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.