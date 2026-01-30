XTI Aerospace Expands Drone Nerds LiDAR Portfolio with Freefly Systems FLUX Series

The FLUX LiDAR series from Freefly Systems includes multiple payload options designed to support professional aerial mapping, inspection, and measurement workflows. Through Drone Nerds, enterprise and public sector customers can now access LiDAR payloads that address a range of operational requirements, including high-precision data capture, long-range coverage, and deployment in regulated environments.

"LiDAR remote sensing technology is a critical tool for many enterprises," said Jeremy Schneiderman, CEO of Drone Nerds. "By adding the Freefly Systems FLUX LiDAR series to our payload portfolio, Drone Nerds believes that it will strengthen its role as the partner enterprise customers rely on to select, integrate, and deploy LiDAR solutions that align with their aircraft, workflows, and operational requirements."

"The FLUX LiDAR series was developed to support professionals who need reliable, high-quality data capture across a wide range of operational scenarios," said Matt Isenbarger, CRO at Freefly Systems. "Working with Drone Nerds allows us to make these payloads more accessible to enterprise and public sector customers who value performance, flexibility, and practical integration into existing aerial workflows."

Powerful LiDAR Solutions for Efficient Data Capture

The Freefly Systems FLUX LiDAR lineup includes three payload options for different mission priorities. The FLUX H1 is optimized for lightweight, high-precision mapping workflows. The FLUX O1 is built for regulated and policy-driven environments that require NDAA-compliant hardware and dense point cloud capture. The FLUX L1 supports long-range and wide-area mapping applications where coverage efficiency is critical.

Together, the lineup will provide organizations with flexibility to select the LiDAR payload that best aligns with their operational requirements, platform configuration and deployment environment.

The FLUX LiDAR payloads are compatible with Freefly Systems Smart Dovetail platforms, including Freefly Astro and Freefly Alta X, and support integration with DJI Skyport-enabled aircraft. This compatibility allows organizations to deploy FLUX payloads across mixed fleets and existing aerial operations.

Availability

The Freefly Systems FLUX LiDAR Series is now available through Drone Nerds' enterprise sales team. For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTIA is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

About Drone Nerds

Drone Nerds, LLC, a subsidiary of XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA), provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring customers deploy the right UAS solutions for their unique operational requirements. Through its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds delivers enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, inspection, and more.

For more information, visit enterprise.dronenerds.com.

About Freefly Systems

Freefly Systems designs and manufactures professional-grade aerial platforms and payloads used in mapping, inspection, and industrial applications. The company focuses on performance, reliability, and workflow efficiency to support demanding aerial data capture operations.

For more information, visit freeflysystems.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release are forward-looking statements including, without limitation, statements regarding the availability, operating performance, advantages and regulatory compliance of Freefly Systems' FLUX LiDAR series.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "estimate," "project," or similar expressions. These statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such risks include, but are not limited to, limited control over development and availability of third-party products, reputational or liability risks associated with offering third-party products, customer demand, market adoption, regulatory requirements, supply chain conditions, technological development, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent events or circumstances. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors described in XTI's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent filings.

