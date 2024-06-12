XTI Aerospace Files New U.S. Patent Application on Innovations and Submits Global PCT Patent Application for the TriFan 600 Vertical Takeoff Airplane

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., June 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (NASDAQ: XTIA) ("XTI Aerospace" or the "Company") today announced that its subsidiary, XTI Aircraft Company ("XTI Aircraft"), submitted a patent application (non-provisional) with the U.S. Patent and Trade Office and filed notice with the 157 countries participating in the Patent Cooperation Treaty for innovations related to the TriFan 600, XTI Aircraft's fixed-wing, vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft currently in development. XTI Aircraft previously announced on February 12, 2024 that the China National Intellectual Property Administration (CNIPA) issued XTI Aircraft a new utility patent, also related to the TriFan 600.

The TriFan 600 is being developed by XTI Aircraft to combine the performance of fixed-wing business aircraft with vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability.

The new patent applications and the previously-granted China patent relate to various technical or functional aspects of the TriFan 600 including the pivoting ducted fans that rotate between vertical lift and horizontal thrust, which, in turn, are designed to enable the TriFan 600 to efficiently transition from vertical takeoff to forward cruise.

"The new patent applications illustrate our ongoing commitment to innovation, and we believe they will solidify our position as a market leader in this new and disruptive powered-lift aircraft category," said Scott Pomeroy, chairman and chief executive officer of XTI Aerospace. "Issuance of the China patent further enhanced our existing patent portfolio around the TriFan 600 in the U.S., Europe, and several other countries. In addition to guarding against unauthorized use of our intellectual property, we plan to leverage our portfolio to differentiate ourselves in the market and to facilitate strategic growth and expansion.

"We believe the TriFan 600 airplane will revolutionize point-to-point air travel by combining the comfort, speed, and range of similar size conventional business aircraft with the flexibility, convenience, and pinpoint transportation achievable only with a vertical takeoff and landing aircraft," continued Pomeroy. "We are targeting business, commuter, and regional airline markets, as well as charter, other private air services, and medevac operators. We have already conducted multiple hover tests of our two-thirds scale unmanned proof-of-concept configuration of the TriFan, and we recently announced the signing of a Letter of Intent with AVX Aircraft Company for further design and development of the TriFan 600 which we expect will accelerate our development program while significantly reducing expenses for certain engineering capabilities and services."

A computer graphics simulation video of the TriFan 600 is available at XTI Aircraft simulation video.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace.com) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company (XTIAircraft.com), an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon.com) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com.

