XTI Aerospace Hosts Exclusive Dinner at Trump's Mar-a-Lago, Showcasing the Future of the Vertical Economy™

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. ("XTI" or the "Company") [NASDAQ: XTIA], the developer of vertical flight technologies and the TriFan 600 next-generation vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft for commercial and defense aerospace applications and the emerging Vertical Economy™, today announced that its executive leadership team hosted an exclusive dinner at President Trump's Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, Florida. The evening brought together distinguished investors, leading entrepreneurs, and aviation visionaries.

The private gathering was held in the historic Founders Room at Mar-a-Lago, and highlighted XTI's strategic milestones for the TriFan 600, the Company's strengthening market position following its recent acquisition of Drone Nerds, LLC, and the $25 million strategic investment by Unusual Machines, Inc. The management team also shared an overview of the XTI Founders Club, an elite circle of visionaries shaping the next era of advanced air mobility.

Celebrating Visionaries Driving the Vertical Economy™

The dinner at Mar-a-Lago offered a timely platform to discuss XTI's strengthening market position, including its expansion into unmanned aerial systems. "Hosting this group at Mar-a-Lago underscored the significance of what we are building and the momentum behind the Vertical Economy™. The next era of flight will be powered by visionary partners willing to move boldly and decisively, and XTI was honored to host a group of leaders focused on this topic," said Scott Pomeroy, CEO of XTI.

About the XTI Founders Club

The XTI Founders Club is an exclusive membership designed for those who want to play a defining role in the future of vertical flight and become one of the early owners of the revolutionary TriFan 600. Members receive:

A custom designed TriFan 600.

Exclusive events, including private demonstrations and premium global experiences.

A seat at the table with XTI leadership as the Vertical Economy™ expands.

An opportunity to help shape the Company's long-term vision for advanced air mobility.

A Gathering of Leaders at a Defining Moment

Mar-a-Lago is frequently used as a setting for industry-defining corporate updates, drawing executives from the technology, biotech, aerospace, and defense sectors. "Sharing our vision for XTI at a gathering at Mar-a-Lago offered a powerful opportunity to showcase the scale of what lies ahead," Pomeroy added. "We are not just developing an aircraft, we are advancing our broader efforts to build a new intelligent aerospace ecosystem."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. [Nasdaq: XTIA] is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company, an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, maximum cruising speeds of over 300 mph and a range up to 1,000 miles, creating an entirely new category – the xVTOL. Additionally, Drone Nerds, LLC (dronenerds.com), a subsidiary of XTI, provides comprehensive drone solutions for enterprise, private, and recreational needs. Established in 2014, Drone Nerds focuses on ensuring that its customers have the right UAS solution for their unique operational needs. With its proprietary Always Flying™ program, Drone Nerds provides enhanced reliability and assurance for enterprise implementations across industry verticals, including public safety, government, agriculture, construction, insurance, energy, and more. In addition, XTI's subsidiary Inpixon (inpixon.com) is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use its location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

