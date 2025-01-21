XTI Aerospace Secures Access to One of the World's Fastest Supercomputers to Accelerate Development of the TriFan 600

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI"), a pioneer in advanced aircraft design, announces its access to computing resources on the Frontier supercomputer at Oak Ridge National Laboratory's (ORNL) Leadership Computing Facility. Frontier, the world's first exascale supercomputer and currently ranked as the second most powerful commercially available computing system in the world, will provide XTI with unmatched computational capabilities to accelerate development of the TriFan 600 aircraft, the Company's vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) aircraft that combines the operational flexibility of helicopters with the speed and range of fixed-wing airplanes.

Frontier, managed by the Department of Energy's Oak Ridge National Laboratory, is capable of executing over a quintillion calculations per second. XTI's access to this transformative technology underscores the significance of the TriFan 600 project and its potential to contribute to the evolution of sustainable, next-generation aviation technologies.

Specifically, Frontier's advanced computational power will allow XTI to perform highly detailed computational fluid dynamics (CFD) simulations with precision. These simulations will optimize the aerodynamic performance of the TriFan 600, further refining its design to meet rigorous engineering and performance standards. Leveraging Frontier's capabilities, XTI will focus on refining critical design features, such as the fan duct and the transition between vertical and horizontal flight modes, ensuring the aircraft delivers peak performance and efficiency.

"Gaining access to Frontier marks a significant leap forward in our mission to revolutionize air mobility," said David Ambrose, Vice President of Engineering. "The ability to perform high-fidelity CFD simulations at this scale will drastically enhance our design optimization process. It brings us closer to realizing the full potential of the TriFan 600, and we are deeply grateful to Oak Ridge National Laboratory for this invaluable opportunity."

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace (XTIAerospace.com) (Nasdaq: XTIA) is the parent company of XTI Aircraft Company (XTIAircraft.com), an aviation business based near Denver, Colorado, currently developing the TriFan 600, a fixed-wing business aircraft designed to have the vertical takeoff and landing (VTOL) capability of a helicopter, speeds of 345 mph and a range of 700 miles, creating an entirely new category – the vertical lift crossover airplane (VLCA). Additionally, the Inpixon (inpixon.com) business unit of XTI Aerospace is a leader in real-time location systems (RTLS) technology with customers around the world who use the Company's location intelligence solutions in factories and other industrial facilities to help optimize operations, increase productivity, and enhance safety. For more information about XTI Aerospace, please visit XTIAerospace.com and HangerXStudios.com (aviation innovation podcast), and follow the company on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

