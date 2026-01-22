XTI Aerospace to Host Town Hall Highlighting Strategic Inflection Point Following the Drone Nerds Acquisition

Company to Outline 2026 Growth Priorities and Unmanned Aircraft Systems Expansion

ENGLEWOOD, Colo., Jan. 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) ("XTI" or the "Company"), an aerospace technology company focused on building and scaling its newly acquired subsidiary, Drone Nerds, LLC ("Drone Nerds"), and its comprehensive unmanned aircraft system ("UAS") platform for enterprise and government customers, today announced it will host an Investor Town Hall on February 5, 2026, at 4:30 PM EST to discuss the Company's strategic repositioning following its acquisition of Drone Nerds.

During the Town Hall, XTI's leadership team will outline strategic priorities for 2026 and discuss how the acquisition of Drone Nerds fundamentally changes the Company's competitive standing, providing both revenue visibility and a compelling foundation for long-term growth.

Key topics to be discussed include:

How Drone Nerds' proven UAS capabilities, deep customer relationships, and a platform aligned with national priorities around security, resilience and advanced aerospace technologies support XTI's growth objectives

Recent Federal Communications Commission decision to restrict foreign-made drones and components, and how these changes could expand opportunities for Drone Nerds and XTI

XTI's UAS growth roadmap, outlining plans to extend its focus on commercial enterprise solutions, expand its current government footprint and reach into defense and national security applications to create durable value for customers and stakeholders

The Town Hall will conclude with a live question-and-answer session, during which management will address questions related to strategy and growth priorities.

The Town Hall will be conducted via Zoom Webinars. To participate, please register in advance at this link: XTI Aerospace February 5 Town Hall. The link is also available on the "Investors" section of the Company's website under the "IR News & Events" tab. Dial-in information will be included in your registration.

The replay of the event will also be available under the "IR News & Events" tab of the Company's website at www.xtiaerospace.com following the end of the live Town Hall for 30 days.

About XTI Aerospace, Inc.

XTI Aerospace, Inc. (Nasdaq: XTIA) is an aerospace technology company focused on the advancement of vertical flight. Through its Drone Nerds business, acquired in November 2025, XTIA is a premier provider of unmanned aircraft systems ("UAS"), solutions, services and hardware. Through its XTI Aircraft business, the Company is engaged in the development of advanced vertical takeoff and landing ("VTOL") aircraft with the range and speed of planes and the take-off and landing capability of helicopters.

For more information about XTI, please visit xtiaerospace.com and follow XTI on LinkedIn, Instagram, X, and YouTube.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains certain "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, Section 27A of the Securities Act, and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. All statements other than statements of historical fact contained in this press release, including, without limitation, statements about the expected benefits of the Drone Nerds acquisition, the products under development by XTI, the advantages of XTI's technology and UAS and VTOL technology, and XTI's future plans, objectives, and strategies are forward-looking statements.

Some of these forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking words, including "believe," "continue," "could," "would," "will," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "plan," "target," "projects," or the negatives of these terms or variations of them or similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon estimates, forecasts, and assumptions that, while considered reasonable by XTI and its management, are inherently uncertain, and many factors may cause the actual results to differ materially from current expectations, which include, but are not limited to, the ability to integrate the Drone Nerds acquired parties, and risks associated with aircraft and drone development, regulatory certification, supply chain constraints, evolving market demand, anticipated sales, XTI's plans to expand into the government and defense sectors, and changes in applicable laws or regulations. XTI undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in order to reflect events or circumstances that might subsequently arise. Readers are urged to carefully review and consider the risk factors discussed from time-to-time in XTI's filings with the SEC, including those factors discussed under the caption "Risk Factors" in its most recent annual report on Form 10-K, filed with the SEC on April 15, 2025, and in subsequent reports filed with or furnished to the SEC.

Contacts:

General inquiries:

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://xtiaerospace.com/contact

Investor Relations:

Dave Gentry, CEO

RedChip Companies, Inc.

Phone: 1-407-644-4256

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE XTI Aerospace, Inc.