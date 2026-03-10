xTool Honors International Women's Day with "Her Voice, Made Visible" Campaign Featuring Artist Domonique Brown

LOS ANGELES, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global leader in desktop laser cutters, engravers, and smart fabrication tools, has successfully concluded its International Women's Day campaign, "Her Voice, Made Visible." The initiative spotlighted the stories and businesses of women makers, culminating in a vibrant "Maker Party" in Los Angeles designed to transform creative hobbies into sustainable legacies.

xTool’s "Her Voice, Made Visible" campaign spotlights the creative journey of women makers, featuring artist Domonique Brown.

Since 2020, xTool has transitioned from a hardware provider to a primary catalyst for creative living. With approximately 40% of its user base identifying as women—spanning from home-based creators to small business owners—xTool remains dedicated to making advanced fabrication technology intuitive and accessible. The "Her Voice, Made Visible" campaign serves as a tangible commitment to this mission, providing the tools, software, and platforms necessary for women to achieve creative freedom and financial autonomy.

Spotlighting the Modern Maker: Domonique Brown

Central to the campaign was a collaboration with Domonique Brown, an artist, illustrator, and the founder of DomoINK. Brown represents the modern, tech-savvy "slashie" creator who balances her role as the Social Media Manager for the Tomb Raider franchise with a thriving side hustle.

Using the xTool F2 Ultra, Brown demonstrated how precision technology can amplify artistic expression. "I was told art should be delicate. But creating with xTool showed me something different," said Brown. "With the right tools, creativity can be bold, precise, and unapologetic. Turning ideas into tangible pieces gives me confidence, control, and the ability to share my voice through what I make". Brown's journey, previously featured in Fortune and CNBC, serves as a blueprint for how xTool empowers women to "water their own gardens" and build their own brand legacies.

The Spotlight Stage: MakerFest Tour Los Angeles

On March 8, the campaign reached its peak at xTool MakerFest Tour Los Angeles, where the community transitioned from digital stories to physical craft. The event featured:

The Spotlight Wall: A curated physical gallery showcasing the intricate works and diverse stories of the xTool female community.

Live Workshops: Attendees gained hands-on experience by crafting alongside Domonique Brown, utilizing custom design files to create and take home personalized keepsakes, including tote bags, coasters, mirrors, and metal roses.

Connect & Learn: A dedicated space for women entrepreneurs to network, share business stories, and discuss scaling creative hobbies into full-time ventures.

Investing in the Future: 1% for the Makers

Reinforcing its pledge to the next generation of creators, xTool donated two professional-grade machines to prominent Los Angeles-based non-profits through its "1% for the Makers" program:

DIY Girls: An organization dedicated to increasing girls' interest and success in technology and engineering through innovative educational experiences.

FCCW (Feminist Center for Creative Work): A community focused on providing essential resources and visibility for women in creative and technical arts.

"We believe that when women have the right tools, they don't just create products - they create power," said Stein Shi, US General Manager at xTool. "By supporting these organizations, we ensure the spirit of 'Her Voice, Made Visible' continues to inspire long after International Women's Day."

To explore the full xTool ecosystem and join our mission to empower makers everywhere, please visit www.xtool.com.

About xTool

xTool is a global leader in desktop laser cutters, engravers, and smart fabrication tools. Since 2020, xTool has empowered creators in over 62 countries, supported by 515 patents and 48 world-first innovations. xTool is transforming how people learn, create, and build—from classrooms to research labs, from garages to retail stores. Combining powerful technology with intuitive design, xTool makes advanced fabrication tools accessible to makers, educators, and entrepreneurs everywhere. Learn more at xTool.

