xTool Unveils WonderPress: The World's First 5-in-1 Modular Heat Creative Hub, Redefining Crafting with Limitless Possibilities

SANTA CLARA, Calif., April 22, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- xTool, a global leader in innovative creative tools, as well as laser engravers and cutters, has unveiled the xTool WonderPress: the World's First 3D Auto Heat Press with Switchable Creativity. Pioneering a completely new crafting workflow, this 5-in-1 Heat Creative Hub goes beyond traditional heat presses. By seamlessly swapping between its Heat Press, 3D Form, and Craft Oven modules, creators instantly unlock five professional techniques, achieving professional-grade results and endless possibilities within one compact footprint.

The First 3D Auto Heat Press with Switchable Creativity

The ingenuity of WonderPress lies in its tool-free, quick-change base design, effortlessly transforming three distinct modules into five core capabilities:

Heat Press Module: Delivers a pro-grade 2D Auto Heat Press for Heat Transfer Vinyl (HTV), DTF, and sublimation. Optional Laser Positioning Pens ensure effortless, flawless alignment, significantly boosting commercial production speed.

for Heat Transfer Vinyl (HTV), DTF, and sublimation. Optional Laser Positioning Pens ensure effortless, flawless alignment, significantly boosting commercial production speed. 3D Form Module: Utilizes industrial-grade vacuum suction (-90 kPa) to unlock two distinct techniques. Vacuum Forming allows creators to clone 3D shapes in seconds for custom molds, while 3D Sublimation effortlessly wraps vibrant designs onto curved objects like phone cases.

allows creators to clone 3D shapes in seconds for custom molds, while effortlessly wraps vibrant designs onto curved objects like phone cases. Craft Oven Module: Provides a clean environment for Craft Baking (shrinking plastic, curing polymer clay, or sublimating mugs) and professional DTF curing. It includes an indoor-friendly H13 HEPA filter. When paired with the Heat Press Module, it creates a seamless Cure & Press workflow for apparel businesses by curing DTF powder in the oven, then immediately applying it with the press.

Built to perform, WonderPress ensures one-press, zero-peeling results. By doubling the heating tube density, it achieves ultra-even heat and edge-to-edge adhesion, guaranteeing professional heat consistency from center to corner. Its high-precision system delivers up to 100kg (220 lbs) of force in precise 1kg increments. Thanks to an unprecedented 3-inch (75mm) height clearance, creators can effortlessly process thick hoodies and bulky decor. The intuitive 1.8-inch display and xTool Studio preset library make it accessible for beginners while meeting the rigorous demands of small-to-medium businesses (SMBs).

Furthermore, WonderPress acts as a "Creative Multiplier" that elevates every tool in a modern crafter's workshop. Whether adding 3D dimension or transforming the surface textures of laser-cut projects, accelerating mass production for 3D printers, or serving as the ultimate "finishing station" for DTF and sublimation printers, it seamlessly integrates into any existing workflow. Through Atomm, xTool's creator-driven platform, users unlock built-in generators, thousands of ready-to-make files, and AI-powered design tools to accelerate creative expression and production.

Driven by its revolutionary modular design, WonderPress is more than just a piece of equipment—it brings a new creative lifestyle to any desktop. Perfect for custom outfits, home decor, engaging family activities, and crafting gatherings, it seamlessly blends into everyday life. Built to scale with any ambition, it empowers advanced crafters to move beyond flat, basic projects; enables craft SMBs to produce high-value, personalized handmade goods; and equips apparel businesses with efficiency, quality, and scalable workflows. Ultimately, WonderPress invites creators everywhere to play with heat and create beyond the press.

Availability and Pricing

The xTool WonderPress will officially launch on Kickstarter on April 28 at 18:00 PDT. Ahead of the campaign, creators can visit the xTool website now to explore the product and secure a $10 pre-sale reservation. This reservation locks in the Super Early Bird price starting at $279 (MSRP $399) and includes a complimentary $50 material bundle.

About xTool

xTool is a global premium consumer-tech brand dedicated to empowering digital-to-physical creation. As the world's largest and fastest-growing laser engraver innovator, xTool provides a comprehensive ecosystem of laser-based personal creative tools, material printers, user-friendly software, accessories, and consumables. Through these innovations, xTool empowers creators to turn imagination into meaningful creations that deliver emotional fulfillment, commercial success, and personal achievement. Discover more at xtool.com.

SOURCE xTool