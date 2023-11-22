XTrend Has Become the Silver Sponsor of Wish for the Stars Cyprus, Helping Children in Low-Resource Areas

HONG KONG, Nov. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- XTrend has been vigorously taking part in public benefit activities. In November, 2023, it became the Silver Sponsor of Wish for the Stars, Cyprus. With the guiding principle of "people-first management", it attaches great importance to social responsibilities and public benefit activities. This sponsorship is a testimony of its commitment to fulfilling social responsibilities.

XTrend fulfilled its commitment and sponsored the highly-anticipated charity event, "Wish for the Stars - Eurovision Edition", Limassol, Cyprus, supporting children fighting their own battles with cancer. Low-Resource areas in both developing and developed countries are confronted with the same problems as limited resources, inadequate educational resources, the shortage of infrastructure and the remoteness of the location (notes: Low-Resource Area refers to the area facing medical care inequality due to social and economic factors). Due to the inequality, many children with cancer in those areas can't be effectively screened, which put them at risk. XTrend would like to provide these children with more help and support through this event, so as to make them feel warmth and care within their societies.

In the future, XTrend will continue to leverage its strengths, push for philanthropy, and develop new ways to promote charities, thus providing more help and support for people in need. While engaging in charity events, XTrend has used its sports sponsorships to contribute to local sporting and cultural undertakings within global communities, helping create more values within society.

About XTrend

XTrend is an authorized financial service provider in Cyprus, and is regulated by CySEC (Cyprus Securities and Exchange Commission) under the CySEC license number 303/16.

In 2023, the XTrend brands won 11 awards including Best Zero Spread and Commission Forex Broker - Global. More than 5000 users write reviews about XTrend on Trustpilot (a review platform) where a rating is 4.8 of 5.0. While XTrend has further established its presence in the global community by being the regional sponsors for the Argentina national football team 2023/2024.

XTrend provides more than 400 instruments about Forex, commodity, index and stock. It features such functions as Watch Live that livestreams the market analysis, Starters School, Market News. With the help of these, both novices and masters can find investment that works for them in XTrend.

