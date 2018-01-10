Xunlei OneThing Cloud: Innovation of Shared Computing and Blockchain, Winning CES Most Popular Product Award Powered by GeekPark

As a tech company which has long-term strategic plans in cloud computing, Xunlei has proposed the concept of Shared Computing for a very long time. Through authorized intelligent hardware, it collects idle bandwidth, storage, and computing resources at user's homes, and transforms them to higher-performance cloud computing services through cross-platform and low-power-consumption virtualization and intelligent dispatching of accessing the nearest nodes.

Thanks to the recent rise of blockchain, applying such technology to crowd-sourced computing brings more possibilities to the industry's future developments.

OneThing Technologies, a wholly owned subsidiary of Xunlei, launched OneThing Cloud as an exploration to a new direction. It is a private cloud for people pursuing high-quality digital life. After introducing OneThing Rewards Program, it also serves as shared computing node.

Users joining OneThing Reward Plan can gain digital assets, LinkToken, created with blockchain technologies, through sharing idle bandwidth, storage and other resources. With the features of fairness, transparency and tamper-resistance, it facilitates the exchange of shared computing resources. It guarantees users' pay equals what they receive.

Through OneThing Cloud, every user contributes to environmental protection. It not only promotes the social computing power advancement but also is popular among users and recognized by industries. It has been reserved over 20 million times on JD.com, obtaining 100% favorable rate. At CES 2018, OneThing Cloud, with its innovation of integrating advanced technologies to social endeavors, attracted visitors of various countries. It is thus praised as the Most Popular Product at CES.

With OneThing Cloud, Xunlei utilizes blockchain technologies to reuse idle resources and achieves low-cost Shared Computing. To some extent, this innovative hardware of Xunlei exemplifies blockchain transformation application in business to consumer use.

With more idle resources joining the Xunlei-built Shared Computing system, it will certainly bring new inspirations to the development of blockchain and cloud computing.

