Xurrent Extends Its AI Fabric with Autonomous Agents and an Open MCP Server

New autonomous agents take routine work off the IT queue while an open MCP server connects any external model, on a platform built for the AI era from the start.

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Xurrent, the AI-powered service and operations management platform for corporate IT teams and enterprise MSPs, today launched autonomous AI Agents and an open Model Context Protocol (MCP) server. The agents handle triage, knowledge work, ticket closure and more for IT teams. The MCP server connects Xurrent to external AI models from any provider.

Sera AI has been running inside Xurrent for years, classifying requests, drafting articles and resolving routine tickets, with 91% of customers running it in production today. The new agents fill a different role. They are not assistants, but digital team members who complete tickets end-to-end while humans set the guardrails and sign off if needed.

Built for Agentic AI

Most ITSM platforms were built for a world that no longer exists. Xurrent built its service and operations platform starting a decade ago with a differentiated single-governed architecture for IT. The Shared Policy and Data Layer connects governance, visibility and security across every workflow on the platform. The Service Catalog and Data Model give every agent the same view of the IT environment and the same rules for operating within it, whether that agent was built by Xurrent or brought in by the customer.

That foundation, built on security, governance and a complete audit trail across every action, is what makes safe agentic AI possible. Deploying autonomous agents any other way is exposure, not innovation. Xurrent customers don't have to choose between AI productivity and organizational control. They get both, on a platform designed to deliver both from the start. While many vendors bolt AI onto legacy stacks and call it transformation, Xurrent's cloud-based, performant and secure platform makes it the perfect platform to deploy AI.

"AI has been part of the Xurrent fabric for years. Today, the role changes," said Brian Wenngatz, CEO at Xurrent. "Our agents move from assisting the IT team to joining it. That's what we built the platform to make possible."

Defined Roles, Real Responsibilities

Xurrent's AI Agents arrive as digital members of the IT team, with specific roles, real accountability and human oversight built in. Across the full lifecycle of IT service delivery, they take on the work that slows teams down: sorting, resolving, documenting, following up and closing out. Every action is logged, auditable and governed by the same policies that apply to every human on the platform. IT teams don't just manage the work anymore. They direct the workforce that does it, with full visibility into every decision made on their behalf.

An Open Path to Innovation

The MCP server lets customers plug any AI model into Xurrent, whether that's OpenAI, Google, Anthropic or one they built in-house. External agents inherit Xurrent's Shared Policy and Data Layer, with the same governance, audit trail and visibility as Xurrent's agents. No matter where the intelligence comes from, Xurrent controls how it behaves.

Together, the AI Agents and MCP server make Xurrent the layer where IT operations and enterprise AI meet. Service requests, operational data and any AI model customers all flow through one platform with one governance layer. One place to build. One place to control. One place to grow.

AI Is the Fabric, Not a Feature

Most platforms sell AI as an add-on. They gate it behind premium plans, meter it by session and bill overages at renewal. With Xurrent, it's included with every plan, because productivity shouldn't come with a credit limit.

"Vendors treat AI as a line item: a premium upgrade or a credit meter that runs dry mid-quarter," said Phil Christianson, Chief Product Officer at Xurrent. "Customers shouldn't pay more to use AI in the platform they have already bought. Xurrent includes it with every license tier."

Companies adopt AI at different speeds. This strategy acknowledges that some teams want AI inside the interface they already use, while others want to wire in custom agents and external models. Xurrent supports both on one platform, meeting IT where it is and taking it further than it's been.

To learn more about the MCP server and how Xurrent helps you scale AI-forward operations at your own pace, visit xurrent.com.

About Xurrent

Xurrent™ is the AI-powered service and operations management platform helping modern enterprises reach new levels of productivity and performance. Built for today's digital landscape, Xurrent unifies workflows, dismantles silos, and drives intelligent collaboration across teams. Prioritizing meaningful impact over operational complexity, Xurrent gives service leaders the clarity and tools to solve problems faster and improve how work gets done. Headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, Xurrent supports forward-thinking enterprises around the world. Learn more at www.xurrent.com.

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