XY Retail Appoints Strategic Leaders in Engineering and Marketing to Fuel Global Expansion

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XY Retail, the unified commerce platform powering global fashion and luxury brands, today announced the appointments of Rajeev Belani as Vice President of Engineering and Sapna Singh as Senior Director of Marketing. These hires mark a key milestone as XY Retail scales its global engineering capabilities and accelerates market presence across international regions.

Belani brings more than 20 years of experience architecting high-concurrency, enterprise-grade platforms and leading complex engineering organizations. He has held senior leadership roles at Moneycontrol , Wellness Forever and Zee5 , where he drove large-scale cloud transformation and platform modernization initiatives.

At XY Retail, Belani will lead the evolution of the XY Stack developer ecosystem and global infrastructure, with a focus on enterprise-grade cloud architecture, AI-driven capabilities, and platform resilience at a global scale.

Singh joins XY Retail with over 22 years of experience driving high-growth marketing strategies for global technology leaders including IBM , Dell , and Akamai . Her background spans the United States, Europe, APAC and the Middle East, with deep expertise in enterprise technology, AI, and data-driven demand generation.

At XY Retail, she will oversee global brand development and go-to-market strategy, ensuring the company's innovations in unified commerce resonate with luxury and specialty retailers worldwide.

Susan Jeffers, CEO, XY Retail, said: "As XY Retail enters its next phase of growth, Rajeev and Sapna bring the depth of experience and strategic rigor required to lead at scale. Rajeev's technical leadership will be critical as we continue to strengthen platform resilience and intelligence globally, while Sapna's global marketing perspective will amplify our story and deepen engagement across markets."

Rajeev Belani, Vice President of Engineering, XY Retail, said: "XY Retail has built a formidable technical foundation. I'm excited to lead this engineering organization as we build intelligent, scalable systems that support retailers operating at global scale."

Sapna Singh, Senior Director of Marketing, XY Retail, said: "I'm thrilled to join XY Retail at such a pivotal moment. The opportunity to shape how the company presents its innovation globally, and to support customers through their growth journeys is incredibly compelling."

About XY Retail

XY Retail powers unified commerce for global fashion, luxury, and specialty brands. The platform integrates store operations, inventory, fulfillment, and customer engagement into a single, scalable system, enabling retailers to operate efficiently and deliver consistent omnichannel experiences worldwide.

