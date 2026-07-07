XY Retail Strengthens Its Global Partner Ecosystem with Appointment of Vivek Veeramani

NEW YORK, July 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- XY Retail, the Retail Operating System for global luxury, fashion and specialty retailers, today announced the appointment of Vivek Veeramani as vice president, ecosystem and delivery. As the company continues to expand its global partner ecosystem and customer footprint, XY Retail is strengthening its leadership team to support the next phase of growth.

Veeramani will lead ecosystem strategy, strengthen strategic partnerships, and build repeatable delivery frameworks that help customers and partners deploy faster, scale consistently and deliver better retail experiences globally.

Veeramani brings more than 25 years of leadership across consulting, enterprise technology, operations, product strategy and business transformation. Before joining XY Retail, he held senior roles at ThoughtWorks, GoTo Group, Quess Corp, Nivoda and Technogise, leading transformation programs across retail, banking, manufacturing and digital businesses in India, Southeast Asia and Africa.

Susan Jeffers, CEO, XY Retail, said: "As we enter our next stage of global growth, our success depends not only on the strength of our platform but on the strength of the ecosystem around it. Vivek brings the operational discipline and partnership mindset to scale that ecosystem, ensuring our partners become an extension of how we deliver value to customers around the world."

Vivek Veeramani, vice president, ecosystem and delivery, XY Retail, said: "What attracted me to XY Retail is the combination of an ambitious product vision and a company already delivering for some of the world's leading luxury retailers. The opportunity now is to strengthen the partner ecosystem so customers can move faster, scale confidently and realize greater value from the platform. I'm excited to be part of that journey."

About XY Retail

XY Retail is the Retail Operating System for global luxury, fashion, and specialty retailers. The platform unifies point of sale, order management, clienteling, inventory, fulfillment, and retail operations in a single system, enabling brands to operate with greater speed, consistency, and global scale while delivering seamless omnichannel experiences.

Today, XY Retail powers more than 1,500 stores across 50+ countries for leading brands including Giorgio Armani Group, Golden Goose, Boggi Milano, Damiani, Fender, and Subdued.

For more information, visit www.xyretail.com.

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Force4 Technology Communications

SOURCE XY Retail