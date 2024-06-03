NASHVILLE, Tenn., June 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Bloomberg Consulting, LLC (Bloomberg), founded by Chris Bloomberg in 2000, has been acquired by YA Group (YA). Bloomberg is a regional forensics firm based out of Gulf Breeze, Florida, specializing in vehicle accident reconstruction and biomechanical analysis. Bloomberg will join YA Engineering Services, LLC (YAES), a national forensic engineering firm with a rapidly growing presence in the accident reconstruction and biomechanical services fields. In joining The YA Group, Bloomberg partners with an industry leader of professional services with a broad range of service lines and expertise in complex claims and risk mitigation, serving sophisticated clients across the US and internationally.

YA Group Acquires Bloomberg Consulting, Expands National Accident Reconstruction and Biomechanical Services

"This partnership with Bloomberg is a significant step forward in growing our accident reconstruction and biomechanical service offerings and US footprint," said Wade Bushman, CEO of YA. "Bloomberg is recognized as a leader in accident reconstruction and related services in the heavy trucking industry and will be a fantastic addition to our rapidly growing accident reconstruction services group. YA & Bloomberg share cultural values along with an employee-first model, and we could not be more pleased to have their talented team of experts joining the YA Team."

According to CEO & Founder Chris Bloomberg, "We are very proud of what we built at Bloomberg Consulting over the last 25 years. Now, we are so excited to join YA to help build their accident reconstruction practice and bring a high-quality nationwide presence to the forensic community. We look forward to continuing to serve all our clients and providing rapid response service, second to none."

The experienced experts at Bloomberg and their exceptional leadership and support staff will join forces with the rapidly growing accident reconstruction and biomechanical teams at YAES. Clients can expect the same level of outstanding service provided by Bloomberg's team of professionals, who will now be supported by a larger, deeper team of experts with a wide range of expertise and an advanced team of graphics designers and forensic animators.

ABOUT BLOOMBERG CONSULTING, LLC

Bloomberg Consulting (www.bloombergconsulting.com) is a forensics firm specializing in vehicle accident reconstruction, biomechanical analysis, motor carrier compliance, and the extraction and analysis of digital data from heavy trucks, passenger vehicles, GPS, and other electronic devices, Offering rapid response services and deployment of reconstruction experts and trucking experts within hours of an incident. Areas of specialty beyond Accident Reconstruction include Trucking Accident Rapid Response, Event Data Recorders (EDR/Black Box), Biomechanics and Injury Causation, Digital Forensics, and Motor Carrier Compliance.

ABOUT YA

YA is an international professional services organization providing forensic consulting, engineering, risk mitigation, and related services. Founded over 25 years ago as a property damage consulting firm, YA has expanded through organic growth and strategic acquisitions. Today, YA has over 600 professionals dedicated to excellence, partnership, and driving innovation.

The YA portfolio of companies includes YOUNG & Associates, YA Engineering Services, LLC, FCMC, LLC, and Guardian Group International, LLC. For additional information, please visit www.yagroup.com.

