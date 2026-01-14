YA Group Expands Accident Reconstruction & Biomechanics Capabilities Through Acquisition of InQuis Global

Creates Integrated End-To-End Litigation Consulting Service Offering

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group (YA), an international leader in building consulting and forensic engineering services, today announced the acquisition of InQuis Global (InQuis), a multi-service expert witness and consulting firm specializing in life care planning, life expectancy consulting, vocational rehabilitation and wage loss analysis, and litigation support.

The acquisition bolsters YA's ability to deliver a fully integrated, end-to-end litigation offering—ranging from cause and injury validation to employability assessment and long-term economic impact analysis—to law firms and insurance carriers nationwide.

"The addition of InQuis to YA marks a significant step in the firm's continued growth and commitment to building a world-class forensic engineering and consulting business," said Richard A. Dethlefs, PE, SE, President, Engineering Services. "The combined expertise of our two firms positions YA to deliver coordinated multidisciplinary advisory services in complex accident-related matters, creating a seamless experience for our clients."

"Both YA and InQuis share a commitment to technical excellence, client service, and integrity. Joining YA Group allows us to scale what we do best while staying true to our values, our people and our clients," said Jud Wooddy, Founder and General Counsel of InQuis. "Working together, clients will experience a comprehensive, integrated approach to complex accident-related matters."

The acquisition follows YA Group's October 2024 investment from THL Partners, a leading private equity firm with deep expertise in insurance services and technology. The InQuis transaction was finalized on December 22, 2025. Financial terms were not disclosed.

About YA Group

YA Group is a preeminent technical consulting firm providing tailored solutions for complex projects. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, government grant consulting, and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. Our multidisciplinary team supports clients in the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors. In an environment where uncertainty is constant, YA helps clients move forward with a decisive advantage.

About InQuis Global

InQuis is a multi-service expert witness and consulting firm specializing in life care planning, life expectancy consulting, vocational rehabilitation and wage loss analysis, and litigation support.

Media Contact:

Nadine Pizarro

VP, Marketing

YA Group

[email protected]

352-389-5387

SOURCE YA Group