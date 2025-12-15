YA Group Acquires J.M. Reagan Consulting

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Dec. 15, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group (YA), an international leader in building consulting and forensic engineering services, announces the acquisition of the business of J.M. Reagan Consulting (JMR), a multidisciplinary consulting business specializing in property damage consulting and construction claims. This strategic acquisition strengthens YA's presence in Texas and enhances its ability to deliver comprehensive building consulting services to clients in the insurance sector.

JMR, founded in 2017, and headquartered in Houston, TX, provides property damage consulting, construction claims consulting, program & project management, and dispute resolution to insurance carriers. The firm's experienced team will join YA's Construction Consulting practice, enabling both organizations to expand capacity, accelerate response times, and deliver greater value to clients.

"The addition of JMR expands our reach in the southern part of the U.S. and deepens our capabilities across the region," said Justin Kapisak, President of Construction Consulting at YA Group. "Their reputation for quality work and responsiveness mirrors our own, and together we'll be even better positioned to support clients wherever they're located."

"YA is the ideal partner for JMR's next chapter," said Morgan Reagan, President of JMR. "Our firms share the same values of integrity, collaboration, and excellence. This partnership allows us to leverage YA's national platform and comprehensive services while continuing to deliver the high-quality work our clients have come to expect."

Through this acquisition, JMR's clients will gain access to YA's full suite of capabilities, including builder's risk, pre-loss assessment, clerking, and surety as well as a full range of forensic engineering and architecture services.

The deal represents continued growth following an investment in October 2024 by THL Partners, a leading private equity firm with longtime expertise in insurance services and technology. The acquisition of JMR was finalized on December 8, 2025.

About YA Group

YA Group is a preeminent technical consulting firm providing tailored solutions for complex projects. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, government grant consulting, and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. Our multidisciplinary team supports clients in the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors. In an environment where uncertainty is constant, YA helps clients move forward with a decisive advantage.

About J.M. Reagan

J.M. Reagan is a multi-curative consulting firm specializing in insurance claims, construction consulting, property damage assessments, project & program management, and environmental services. Our team of highly educated professionals bring together countless years of technical field experience among projects of all facets including commercial, industrial, special structures, high rises, governmental, infrastructure, residential & custom homes.

Media Contact:

Nadine Pizarro

VP, Marketing

YA Group

[email protected]

352-389-5387

SOURCE YA Group