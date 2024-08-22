YA Group Announces a Majority Investment from THL Partners

Partnership will support continued investments to drive organic growth and strategic acquisitions

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Aug. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YA GROUP ("YA," or "the Company"), an international professional services organization providing forensic consulting, engineering, risk mitigation, and related services, today announced that it will receive a majority investment from THL Partners ("THL"), a premier private equity firm investing in middle market growth companies. The partnership will help accelerate the Company's organic growth through investments in its core service areas and support opportunities to expand its platform through strategic acquisitions. YA's management, employees and current capital partner, CIVC Partners ("CIVC"), will retain significant ownership positions in the Company, with management and employees remaining in their current roles.

Founded in 1997 as a property damage consulting firm, YA is recognized as a trusted service provider to global insurance carriers and claims services firms. The Company has over 600 interdisciplinary experts servicing complex and sophisticated client projects across 27 countries.

"As we enter our next stage of growth and innovation, we determined that THL is the right choice for a strategic partner," said Wade Bushman, CEO, YA. "Their deep proficiency and relationships across the broader insurance industry will prove invaluable as we continue to serve our clients and expand our service offerings in the future. We look forward to partnering with their industry and operating experts to enhance the critical work that we provide for our clients."

"We regard YA as the market leader in a wide range of complex services that support global insurance markets," said Ed Shahnasarian, Managing Director, THL. "Their deep expertise, long track record of client success, and outstanding corporate culture make them a critical industry platform. As longtime investors in insurance services and technology, we believe we are well positioned to help the company realize new growth opportunities that will strengthen their position as trusted strategic advisors to their clients."

"It has been a privilege to partner with Wade and his team over the past several years as they grew YA to become a preeminent consulting and engineering firm," said Marc McManus, Partner, CIVC. "We are excited to continue this partnership alongside THL, and we look forward to the company's continued success and accelerated growth trajectory."

THL's partnership with YA builds on the firm's existing franchise in insurance technology and services. THL is currently an investor in Amerilife, a national Insurance Marketing Organization (IMO), serving as a primary intermediary in the distribution of senior health, life, annuities and wealth management products; Hexure, which offers software that connects insurance product originators with distribution partners; and Carpe Data, which provides alternative data to insurance carriers to enable claims and underwriting workflow automation.

Piper Sandler & Co. is serving as exclusive financial advisor and Ropes & Gray LLP is serving as legal counsel to YA. Waller Helms is serving as advisor, Kirkland & Ellis as legal counsel, and Paul Weiss as financing legal advisor, to THL. This transaction is expected to close in the fall of 2024.

About YA Group

YA Group (www.yagroup.com) is an international professional services organization providing forensic consulting, engineering, risk mitigation and related services to the insurance industry, public and private sector clients. YA was founded in 1997 by Ray and Linda Young on the core values of knowledge, integrity, and professionalism. Through its over 25 years, YA's platform of services has expanded through organic growth and six strategic acquisitions since 2022, developing a broader client base and growing the YA team to over 600 staff strategically located across the U.S. and internationally.

About THL Partners

THL Partners (www.THL.com) is a premier private equity firm investing in middle-market growth companies exclusively within three sectors: Healthcare, Financial Technology & Services, and Technology & Business Solutions. THL couples deep sector expertise through an Identified Sector Opportunity ("ISO") process with dedicated internal operating resources from its Strategic Resource Group ("SRG") to transform and build great companies of lasting value in partnership with management. The Firm's domain expertise and resources help to build great companies with an aim to accelerate growth, improve operations and drive long-term sustainable value. Since 1974, THL has raised more than $35 billion of equity capital, invested in over 170 companies and completed more than 600 add-on acquisitions representing an aggregate enterprise value at acquisition of over $250 billion.

About CIVC Partners

CIVC Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm investing in high-growth middle market companies in business services sectors. Since 1989, the team has invested almost $2.7 billion in 84 platforms. CIVC Partners currently invests from CIVC Partners Fund VII. More information on CIVC Partners and its portfolio companies can be found at www.civc.com.

