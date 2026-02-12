YA Group Expands Materials Analysis & Product Testing Capabilities Through Addition of Laboratory and 20 Professionals

Adds 25,000 square foot state-of-the art laboratory facility

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group (YA), an international leader in building consulting and forensic engineering services, today announced the addition of 20 professionals who have joined the firm's Engineering Services group, expanding the firm's capabilities in materials analysis, laboratory services, and products testing.

The highly skilled team, primarily located in the Seattle, Washington area, comprises materials scientists, technicians, evidence managers, chemists, mechanical and electrical engineers, product testing consultants and fire investigators.

"The addition of this team is an important step in YA's continued growth and dedication to expanding our depth of expertise," said Richard A. Dethlefs, PE, SE, President, Engineering Services. "By expanding our specialized materials analysis and lab testing capabilities, we're enhancing how we support clients — delivering faster access to technical insight, strengthening the quality of our conclusions, and creating a seamless experience across multidisciplinary engagements."

The team's collective expertise augments the firm's engineering services, adding additional expertise in fire causation and origin analysis, product testing, material properties analysis and characterization of material failure, corrosion, aging, among other parameters.

In conjunction, the addition of a 25,000 square foot, state-of-the-art laboratory facility near Seattle, Washington, enables YA to host lab exams and perform on-site analysis of a wide range of materials recovered from any loss or investigation. Equipped with a diverse array of calibrated testing equipment, the facility enables the delivery of a fully integrated, end-to-end offering—combining forensic expertise, engineering insight, and laboratory-backed analysis. The laboratory includes a warehouse for evidence storage and hosting lab exams.

By investing in these capabilities, YA further reinforces its commitment to provide industry-leading, mission-critical services — broadening its technical service offering and strengthening its ability to support clients nationwide.

This strategic addition follows YA Group's October 2024 investment from THL Partners, a leading private equity firm with deep expertise in insurance services and technology.

About YA Group.

YA Group is a preeminent technical consulting firm providing tailored solutions for complex projects. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, government grant consulting, and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. Our multidisciplinary team supports clients in the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors. In an environment where uncertainty is constant, YA helps clients move forward with a decisive advantage.

