YA Group Continues Expansion of Services with Launch of Forensic Accounting Group

NASHVILLE, Tenn., March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YA Group (YA), an international leader in building consulting and forensic engineering services, today announced the official launch of a new Forensic Accounting group, building on the firm's commitment to providing industry-leading, mission-critical services to its clients.

The new group is supported by a team of professionals joining YA from LFI Forensic Accounting (LFI), a globally recognized forensic accounting and financial investigations firm. The addition of the team complements YA's existing building consulting and forensic engineering services, further expanding the firm's litigation advisory offering to include new capabilities in insurance claims accounting, forensic accounting and financial investigations, litigation disputes, risk mitigation, fraud, corporate compliance and loss prevention.

"Clients today are facing more complex disputes that require integrated insight and expertise," said Wade Bushman, CEO of YA Group. "The creation of a dedicated Forensic Accounting group represents a natural and strategic extension of our litigation advisory services. The capabilities gained through the addition of the new team members enables a more holistic offering across the claims, dispute and litigation lifecycle."

"From day one it was clear that the new forensic accounting team members are fully aligned with YA — not just in what we do, but in how we do it," said Justin Kapsiak, President of Building Consulting at YA Group. "We share common values and a deep commitment to rigor, independence, and positive client outcomes — a combination that has enabled the development of a robust, integrated offering for clients facing the most complex matters."

"Joining YA Group allows us to expand the services we provide to our clients while staying true to the standards and integrity that define our work," said Karl Weisheit, Partner at YA Group. "Our forensic accounting and financial investigation expertise, combined with YA's existing technical expert and forensic engineering capabilities, creates a powerful solution for clients seeking clear, defensible analysis in high stakes matters."

The launch of the Forensic Accounting group reflects the firm's continued investment in building a comprehensive integrated offering designed to address the increasing complexity of litigation, insurance claims, and financial disputes.

YA Group is a preeminent technical consulting firm providing tailored solutions for complex projects. With more than 25 years of experience, YA's experts specialize in the planning and forensic assessment of the built environment, forensic accounting, government grant consulting, and accident reconstruction and biomechanics. Our multidisciplinary team supports clients in the insurance, government, legal, and corporate sectors. In an environment where uncertainty is constant, YA helps clients move forward with a decisive advantage.

